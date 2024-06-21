Time for Southgate to let more Eagles soar?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has been one of England's stand-out performers so far at Euro 2024, but England have struggled in midfield in the first two games and things are not quite clicking in attack either.

So, is it time for Gareth Southgate to give two other Eagles a chance?

With 11 goals and four assists across the Premier League season and having finished the club campaign in free-scoring form, Eberechi Eze is one option to potentially sharpen up the Three Lions' attack.

Meanwhile, since joining Palace midway through the season, 20-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton registered three assists and has impressed many with his calmness in possession. Could he be the perfect candidate to unlock England's attacking talent?

How can both improve England's performances?

Have your say here