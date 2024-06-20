'It's time for this side to evolve'

[Getty Images]

The Anfield Wrap's Neil Atkinson has spoken to BBC Radio Merseyside about Arne Slot, who did his first interview as Liverpool boss on Wednesday.

"What I liked was all the stuff about building on what's already there and building on last year's achievements.

"It would have been easier for Slot to say: 'It will take something special to match Jurgen Klopp.' Instead, the language was very much: 'Last season happened and we take it from there and we look to improve.'

"That's they way I look at last season. Its time for this Liverpool side to evolve a little bit and I believe the sky is the limit for them.

"That doesn't make me think that Slot will be perfect and it will take him time to get used to English football. But the tone is not one of consolidation, it's one of improvement and growth and that's the most important thing."

