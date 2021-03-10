It’s time to see Northwestern’s Greg Newsome as a first-round cornerback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Through the first part of the 2021 pre-draft analysis process, there have been four cornerbacks generally regarded as first-round talents: Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, and Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. All great players for different reasons, and all first-round talents, but it’s time to add another name to the list. That name belongs to Greg Newsome of Northwestern, who blew it up at his pro day on Tuesday and finally started to get a fraction of the national attention his game deserves.

Rashawn Slater, Greg Newsome solidify first-round status at Northwestern’s pro day

Northwestern has never been a powerhouse program when it comes to feeding talent to the NFL — there have been just five first-round picks in the school’s history — but there are two legitimate first-round Wildcats in the 2021 class. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is a slam-dunk high first-round pick, and Newsome’s tape is just as impressive in its own way as Slater’s.

The stats don’t lie, either. In 2020, Newsome posted the lowest opponent quarterback rating allowed of any cornerback in the 2021 draft class — 31.7 — by allowing just 12 completions on 34 targets for 93 yards, 49 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, and one interception. He allowed seven catches against Purdue on 14 targets… for just 59 yards. Outside of that, he wasn’t targeted at all in his last three collegiate games, against Michigan State, Illinois, and in the B1G Championship game against Ohio State. Newsome left that final game in the first half with a groin injury and eschewed the Citrus Bowl game against Auburn to declare for the 2021 draft, but it was still interesting that the Buckeyes refused to throw Newsome’s way on his 17 coverage snaps.

This was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ worst game as a starter — the one people automatically bring up when they talk about his dings as a player. Fields completed 12 of 27 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, and things might have been even worse had Newsome been a target. It’s also where people may have started to come up with the (mostly) erroneous assumption that Fields is a one-read quarterback, because Newsome was playing 10 yards off to Fields’ back side a lot of the time, and receiver Jameson Williams had openings Fields didn’t see with curls, comebacks, and outs underneath.

But when Newsome did engage to Fields’ front side, as he did on this red zone play in the first quarter against receiver Garrett Wilson, Fields quickly realized that he was better off running the ball.

That touchdown was negated by a holding call, and on the next play, Newsome was back on Fields’ back side. Now, it’s okay to throw to the front side with a quick swing pass to running back Trey Sermon.

But it’s as an intermediate and deep eraser that Newsome shines as well or better than any other cornerback in this class. Per Pro Football Focus, against throws of 10-19 air yards in 2020, Newsome allowed just one reception on eight targets and an opponent passer rating of 0.0. Against throws of 20 or more air yards, Newsome was targeted seven times and didn’t allow a single catch. Whether in press or off coverage, he’s going to get sticky with his receiver throughout the route, and life will be very tough for the opposing quarterback when he decides to grip it and rip it with Newsome as the barrier.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez discovered that very quickly on November 7…

…and Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz experienced an even more unpleasant phenomenon two weeks later when he tried to hit receiver Chimere Dike on a deep sideline route, only to find that Newsome had run Dike’s route better than Dike had. The result? Newsome’s one interception last season. Dike had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in this game, but nothing good happened for him when Newsome was on his tail.

“There’s really no secrets,” Newsome told me after his Tuesday pro day drills regarding his knack for deep coverage. “It’s just a mentality. I’m a very confident player. If I eliminate those deep routes, I don’t think a team’s going to beat us. Just knowing that, and knowing where my help’s coming from, knowing that my guy on the other side of the field is doing his job, you know, I just don’t want to let the team down. I just trust in my technique, and work it a lot in practice with our DB coach Mack (Matt MacPherson, the team’s Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs), so credit to him, as well. We focus a lot on playing through the hands, and things like that. I don’t really know if there’s a secret; you’ve just got to go out there, be confident, and be a dog out there.”

Of course, if you want mirror and match in the red zone to eliminate potential touchdowns, Newsome offers that, too. On throws of 1-9 air yards against Newsome, opposing quarterbacks completed just eight of 16 attempts overall. With Newsome, the No-Fly Zone is all over the field.

Would you like to have seen more reps against high-powered passing offenses last season? Sure, but when you isolate the traits of the player, it’s abundantly clear that when analysts and teams are looking at cornerbacks with first-round talent, Greg Newsome has absolutely shoved his way into the conversation.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Elite wide receivers headline top 20 skill-position players

    There are some No. 1 receivers set to hit the market.

  • Sailing: A tale of two starts, America's Cup all square after day one

    Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA trade deadline: The 10 best contracts

    This list isn’t necessarily those players who are the best — some aren’t even All-Stars. But what each has in common is that their production far outweighs their compensation.

  • Heat ban Meyers Leonard 'indefinitely' after anti-Semitic slur: 'We will not tolerate hateful language'

    Video surfaced on social media Tuesday of Meyers Leonard using a slur on a Twitch stream.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.

  • McIlroy ready for ultimate do-over at Players Championship

    The PGA Tour may not allow mulligans but Rory McIlroy will enjoy the ultimate do-over this week when he gets a fresh start at defending his Players Championship crown after his poor start last year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy was nine shots back of leader Hideki Matsuyama and in a share of 83rd place after an even-par 72 in the first round last year before golf's unofficial fifth major was cancelled later that day due to coronavirus concerns. "It's nice, like I get another bite at the cherry," McIlroy said on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

  • Sonny Bill looks to revive boxing career

    Sonny Bill Williams says he will focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of rugby league. Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009 but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. "I spoke to my manager, I said: 'I'm keen to get back into the ring, I've got a couple of years, I'm 35," he told the Nine Network.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Reports: Bucs reach 2-year, $25M extension with LB Lavonte David

    Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.