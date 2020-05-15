Best available CBs Seahawks should consider after Quinton Dunbar arrest warrant

The Seahawks are suddenly in need of a cornerback again following the arrest warrant issued for Quinton Dunbar on four counts of armed robbery. The warrant stems from a reported heist at a party in Miramar, Fla. on Wednesday night.

Unless the whole things proves to be a huge sham (an outcome that seems unlikely given the details within the official warrant), Seattle will have no choice but to cut Dunbar. Doing so will save the Seahawks $3.42 million in cap space with zero dead money. That would give Seattle close to $20 million in cap space. Obviously some of that money will go to rookies and some will go to players who replace those on Injured Reserve, but Seattle can still afford to replace Dunbar if they so choose.

The two most high-profile options would be Logan Ryan and Dre Kirkpatrick, both of whom remain free agents.

Ryan would be the more expensive option. The former Patriots third-round pick in 2013 has played for the Titans the last three seasons. He had four interceptions in 2019 and has 17 over his seven-year career. Reports came out earlier this week that he was nearing a deal with the Jets, but he later confirmed that he remains a free agent and hasn't made a decision just yet.

Kirkpatrick was released by the Bengals earlier this offseason. He played just six games in 2019 after a knee injury put him on IR. He's 30 and his best football may be behind him, but he'd come cheaper than Ryan and likely on a one-year deal. Kirkpatrick, depending on how much they had to give in guarantees, could be the perfect option in terms of bringing in competition for Tre Flowers. Seattle's third-year corner could conceivably beat out Kirkpatrick, but at least this way he'd have to earn the job in training camp. Kirkpatrick has appeared in 99 games over eight seasons and has posted 10 career interceptions.

The other option, and one Seattle might ultimately go with is to sign nobody and just bank on Flowers making a jump in 2020. That would allow them to either save their cap space for a pass rusher (Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen, etc.) or merely hold onto it for a later date.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it's a shame all the way around from Seattle's standpoint. The Seahawks acquired Dunbar for a fifth-round pick back in March in a trade with the Redskins. The Pro Bowl-caliber corner was poised for a big payday next offseason if he was able to put up a breakout season in 2020. That all seems near-impossible at this point, and it's Seattle who is left to figure out what's next.

