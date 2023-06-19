All-Time Saints Villains: Which QBs have thrown most TD passes against New Orleans?

Who are the New Orleans Saints’ biggest all-time rivals? Which opposing players have plagued the black and gold in their lowest moments? When you look through the Saints’ franchise history, who stands out as villains on the opposing sideline?

That’s what we’re setting out to explore this week, thanks to the at records being kept over at StatMuse. We’re offering a rare hat tip to the best players from the other side and acknowledging some of the peak performers to ever suit up against New Orleans. To start out, here’s a look at the all-time leaders in touchdown passes thrown against the Saints defense:

1. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

47 touchdown passes in 27 games played against the Saints

33 touchdown passes in 21 games played against the Saints

3. Steve Young (San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

29 touchdown passes in 20 games played against the Saints

4. Steve Bartkowski (Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams)

George Rose/Getty Images

26 touchdown passes in 16 games played against the Saints

21 touchdown passes in 16 games played against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots): 20 touchdown passes in 11 games played against the Saints

Fran Tarkenton (Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants): 19 touchdown passes in 9 games played against the Saints

Chris Chandler (Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals): 18 touchdown passes in 18 games played against the Saints

