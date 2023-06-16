All-Time Saints Villains: Who has put up the most receiving yards against New Orleans?

New Orleans Saints fans have had the misfortune of watching a lot of talented receivers play against their team over the years — including bona fide Pro Football Hall of Famers and many of the best pass-catchers to ever suit up for some franchises.

But which of those players did the most damage? Who would you say have been their biggest rivals? Thanks to StatMuse, here are the players with the highest all-time receiving yardage in games against the Saints:

2,025 receiving yards in 30 games played against the Saints

1,643 receiving yards in 19 games played against the Saints

1,582 receiving yards in 24 games played against the Saints

4. Isaac Bruce (Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers)

1,513 receiving yards in 16 games played against the Saints

5. Muhsin Muhammad (Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears)

1,484 receiving yards in 21 games played against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Roddy White (Atlanta Falcons): 1,293 receiving yards in 22 games played against the Saints

Henry Ellard (Los Angeles Rams, Washington, New England Patriots): 1,102 receiving yards in 20 games played against the Saints

Terrell Owens (San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys): 1,041 receiving yards in 16 games played against the Saints

Because they’re going to ask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know that Mike Evans has put up fewer receiving yards (850) in 17 games than former Rams receiver Flipper Anderson did (869) in 14 games against the famed “Dome Patrol” defenses in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. Former Falcons wideout Terance Mathis also outgained Evans with 981 yards in 18 games from 1994 to 2001.

