All-Time Saints Villains: Which players had the most tackles for loss against New Orleans?

Opposing teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t always been very talented, but we can’t say they haven’t had some special defenders who gave the New Orleans Saints a serious challenge over the years. When looking at the all-time leaders in tackles for loss against the Saints, you’ll see many Buccaneers defenders ranked highly — as well as divisional rivals like former Carolina Panthers pass rusher Julius Peppers, who always seemed to create a disruptive play against New Orleans.

Here’s the list of leaders from StatMuse:

1. Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

20 tackles for loss in 22 games played against the Saints

2. Simeon Rice (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

13 tackles for loss in 11 games played against the Saints

13 tackles for loss in 22 games played against the Saints

4. Jonathan Babineaux (Atlanta Falcons)

11 tackles for loss in 20 games played against the Saints

5. Thomas Davis (Carolina Panthers)

11 tackles for loss in 22 games played against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Andre Carter (San Francisco 49ers, Washington, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders): 10 tackles for loss in 7 games played against the Saints

John Abraham (Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals): 10 tackles for loss in 16 games played against the Saints

Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 10 tackles for loss in 23 games played against the Saints

Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams): 8 tackles for loss in 5 games played against the Saints

