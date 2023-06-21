All-Time Saints Villains: Which pass rushers had the most sacks against New Orleans?

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks and offensive linemen have been terrorized by some pass rushers over the years; some more than others. The Saints have had the bad luck to share a division with a Hall of Fame talent like Kevin Greene, only to see him join a new team in another conference while they’re leaving to form a new rivalry with the expansion-era Carolina Panthers — only for Greene to return and bully them with Carolina for a few more years to close out his career.

And that’s just one story. We’re continuing to highlight the Saints’ most challenging opponents, rivals, and villains over the years, this time putting a focus on the many sack artists who have lined up against the black and gold:

16.0 sacks in 15 games played against the Saints

12.5 sacks in 18 games played against the Saints

3. Kevin Greene (Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers)

Mike Powell /Allsport

12 sacks in 23 games played against the Saints

4. Bryant Young (San Francisco 49ers)

11 sacks in 18 games played against the Saints

5. Fred Dean (San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers)

Fred Dean 49ers

10 sacks in 6 games played against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Chris Doleman (Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons): 9.5 sacks in 16 games played against the Saints

Mario Addison (Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans): 8.5 sacks in 16 games played against the Saints

D’Marco Farr (Los Angeles Rams): 8.0 sacks in 14 games played against the Saints

John Abraham (Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals): 8.0 sacks in 16 games played against the Saints

Chuck Smith (Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers): 8.0 sacks in 16 games played against the Saints

Other players who deserve a mention include Robert Quinn (7.0 sacks in just 6 games) and Julius Peppers (7.0 sacks in 22 games), both of whom gave the Saints offensive line some serious challenges over the years. Shoutout to Justin Houston, too (5.5 sacks in only 3 games) for making the most of his opportunities.

