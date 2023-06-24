All-Time Saints Villains: Who has the most passing yards against New Orleans?

Who has thrown the most passing yards against the New Orleans Saints over the years? Obviously the era and circumstances they played in change things dramatically, but it’s still impressive that Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl-losing quarterback Matt Ryan put up more yards on New Orleans than San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Steve Young managed together.

We’re putting a lid on our weeklong series exploring the greatest opponents in Saints franchise history, having recapped the all-time leaders in touchdown passes, receiving yards, rushing yards, sacks, tackles for loss, and interceptions — all thanks to research from StatMuse. Let’s take one last look at these passers and be grateful the Saints aren’t competing with them anymore:

1. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts)

7,912 passing yards in 27 games played against the Saints

2. Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs)

4,019 passing yards in 21 games played against the Saints

3. Steve Young (San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

3,669 passing yards in 20 games played against the Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

3,242 passing yards in 16 games played against the Saints

5. Jim Everett (Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers)

3,200 passing yards in 14 games played against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Tom Brady (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 2,941 passing yards in 11 games against the Saints

Steve Bartkowski (Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams): 2,832 passing yards in 16 games against the Saints

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire