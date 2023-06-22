All-Time Saints Villains: Who has the most interceptions against New Orleans?

We’re continuing our series on the New Orleans Saints’ all-time greatest opponents by shifting attention to defense, thanks to StatMuse. This time we’re looking at the best ballhawks to suit up against New Orleans — a list that includes Pro Football Hall of Famers like Ronde Barber, Ronnie Lott, and Rod Woodson, along with some other annoyingly effective defensive backs.

Let’s get to it, sorting by total interceptions and then return yards:

1. Nolan Cromwell (Los Angeles Rams)

9 interceptions for 198 return yards, 2 return touchdowns in 19 games against the Saints

2. Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

9 interceptions for 173 return yards, 1 return touchdown in 25 games against the Saints

7 interceptions for 68 return yards, 1 return touchdown in 20 games against the Saints

4. Bobby Butler (Atlanta Falcons)

7 interceptions for 63 return yards in 22 games against the Saints

5. Rod Woodson (Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders)

6 interceptions for 175 return yards and 1 return touchdown in 6 games against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Mike Washington (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 6 interceptions for 144 return yards and 1 return touchdown in 6 games against the Saints

Ronnie Lott (San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, New York Jets): 6 interceptions for 105 return yards and 1 return touchdown in 16 games against the Saints

Deion Sanders (Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington, and Baltimore Ravens): 4 interceptions for 240 return yards and 1 return touchdown in 12 games against the Saints

