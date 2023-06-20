All-Time Saints Villains: Who has the most career rushing yards against New Orleans?

Some seriously talented runners have suited up against the New Orleans Saints over the years — but which rusher stands on top? Who challenged the Saints defense the most as a threat to make a big play on the ground?

We’ve already looked at the highest-scoring quarterbacks and most-accomplished wide receivers to oppose the black and gold. Now let’s look back on the Saints’ biggest rivals at running back, thanks to Statmuse:

1,176 rushing yards in 15 games played against the Saints

1,135 rushing yards in 17 games played against the Saints

3. Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers, New York Giants)

1,043 rushing yards in 18 games played against the Saints

4. Eric Dickerson (Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders, Atlanta Falcons)

984 rushing yards in 10 games played against the Saints

966 rushing yards in 13 games played against the Saints

Honorable mentions

Gerald Riggs (Atlanta Falcons, Washington): 908 rushing yards in 14 games played against the Saints

Wendell Tyler (Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers): 894 rushing yards in 13 games played against the Saints

Roger Craig (San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Raiders): 797 rushing yards in 13 games played against the Saints

Walter Payton (Chicago Bears): 792 rushing yards in 6 games played against the Saints

The Saints have been challenged by some very talented running backs over the years, including Steven Jackson (775 yards in 10 games), Marshall Faulk (769 yards in 9 games), and Michael Turner (720 yards in 10 games). But the running quarterbacks deserve a shoutout, too: guys like Michael Vick (580 yards in 8 games), Cam Newton (558 yards in 17 games), and Steve Young (545 yards in 20 games) who weren’t afraid of making a play with their legs.

