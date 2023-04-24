This is the time Saints are expected to make 2023 draft selection Thursday

One of the better moves the NFL has made in recent years is embracing the spectacle of the annual draft — a rare merger of the college and pro games in which fans from both spheres can come together in celebration and boo league commissioner Roger Goodell every time he steps to the podium. Moving the draft from one city to the next has done wonders for expanding its outreach and drawing massive crowds, and the 2023 draft in Kansas City will be no different.

But here’s the important bit: when are the New Orleans Saints going to make their pick? We know they’re slotted in at No. 29 overall for Thursday night’s first round, but what time are they expected to go on the clock?

Last year’s 29th overall pick, Chattanooga guard Cole Strange (who went to the New England Patriots), was announced at about 10:22 p.m. CT. So if you aren’t able to tune in for the full prime-time event, set a reminder to tap in around that time.

Here’s how to watch the first round of selections:

What: 2023 NFL draft, first round

When: Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Kansas City

Channel: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire