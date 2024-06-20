Time to be ruthless, Gareth – pick your best team, not your best players

With the way Southgate sets England up, he will never get the best out of Phil Foden - AFP/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

The biggest criticism I can make of our first two Euro 2024 performances is they reminded me of the England era I played in. We have been given a sober reminder that football is about picking the best team, not the best players.

Gareth Southgate is encountering what has been an age-old problem for every England manager since 1966. You look at the squad going into a Euros and World Cup, see a talented group who performs well for their club, and you become seduced by the idea of bringing them all together.

Everyone wishing the side well has their favourites – a clamour grows for stars to be included and those who are not selected have never been so highly rated – and then the games come along and the optimism unravels.

The side selected for the Serbia and Denmark games looked good on paper. It is understandable that Southgate did what he did. I won’t rewrite history and criticise it retrospectively. It was worth a try and he was justified in sticking with it for one more fixture. It was a new line-up and the players needed a second chance. The manager wanted to get as much class on the pitch as possible at the same time, and like many of us was drawn to the positives in the opening win in the hope the flaws would be ironed out.

Unfortunately, two of the best Premier League footballers – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden – will have to be sacrificed now. The team’s set-up is not getting the best from them, or their team-mates.

Introducing Alexander-Arnold into midfield in a major tournament was always a risk. It has not worked. The experiment ended with his early substitution against Denmark. It is a more physically demanding position than full back, and on the evidence so far Alexander-Arnold has more time and space to utilise his passing range when he is in the hybrid role.

Alexander-Arnold was hooked midway through the Denmark game – he may have to be relegated to the bench for Slovenia - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

He delivered the best pass of the game to Bukayo Saka just before he was subbed, but there is an irony that when he plays in his natural position we see four or five of those in a game.

Elsewhere in the side, nobody loves watching Foden more than me. But for England to come up with a system that works and complements everyone, he can’t operate in the starting XI with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane if they are all trying to occupy the same space and positions.

England need to rethink and zone in on helping the players who have no like-for-like replacements in the squad: Kane and Declan Rice.

Kane correctly remains one of the untouchables – a world-class striker. His best work for England is with two pacey wide men. I would like to see a 4-3-3 with Saka and Anthony Gordon either side of Kane.

Rice is the only proven and high-class holding midfielder Southgate has, but in the first two games he has been overworked and, at times, overrun. He has never looked so exhausted as he did in the second half against the Danes. He had far too much ground to cover and Danish players started to surround him when in possession.

In a 4-3-3, Jude Bellingham will drop deeper to assist Rice, and then it is a choice between the remaining midfielders. There are some suggesting Foden should stay in the side with Bellingham deeper. That wouldn’t change anything tactically.

It has to be a midfielder who will bring energy across the pitch like Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo. That’s not a negative move; it is an essential one.

Too often the definition of being ‘attacking’ or ‘positive’ is to flood the team with goalscorers and creative players. Here’s some news for those who did not already know: nobody can score or create a goal without the ball.

The possession stats in the latter stages of Euros and World Cups are usually around 50-50, or at the most 60-40. You have to accept there will be periods when you suffer. That’s why it is so imperative to include those who can win the ball back. The debate with England is often about adding more quality to the line-up. As Southgate recognised post-match, first and foremost they need more energy and dynamism.

My big worry watching the Denmark game is how shattered so many England players looked. The surest sign of fatigue is dropping too deep. Those trying to claim this was a tactical strategy have got it wrong.

There is no way Southgate is ordering the team to drop back like that after going one-up. But it has happened too often and he has to fix the line-up to stop it reoccurring.

Another midfielder alongside Rice will still enable Bellingham to play as an advancing No 8 when we have the ball. The side would look more balanced. It will also help the player and team for Bellingham to have a more disciplined role defensively.

For Southgate, it is all about being cut-throat and ruthless now to turn the form around. He knows England’s history better than anyone.

In my time, we looked around the dressing room and saw Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Michael Owen and thought if we could make it click, anyone could be beaten.

It never happened. Something had to give, but the decision to leave a big name out was never taken when the most consequential games in the knockout phases came along.

For all the criticism of his reign, Southgate has previously avoided those unfavourable comparisons with the so-called ‘golden generation’. This England squad has been as together as any of the past 40 years.

If there is to be a radical improvement, they have to get back to that immediately, which means Southgate has to show courage, rattle cages and leave out some stars for the greater good.

He has nothing to lose. He expects to be leaving after this tournament anyway, so he needn’t worry about any backlash.

Without fresh legs and fresh ideas, this tournament will be filed alongside all those which have haunted his predecessors.

