Time is running out to vote for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver

If you haven’t already done so, you have less than 24 hours to cast your vote for the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver contest in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Balloting, which began September 4, ends at Noon ET Wednesday, December 4. The winner will be announced Thursday evening during the NASCAR Cup awards banquet in Nashville.

NASCAR on Tuesday tweeted the five frontrunners for Cup Most Popular Driver (in alphabetical order): Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. Elliott won the award last year.