Time is running out for struggling Valtteri Bottas to be anything but Lewis Hamilton’s wingman at Mercedes

There was a very telling moment for Valtteri Bottas in last week’s Singapore Grand Prix. In fact, it might have been the most telling moment of his season.

“Valtteri…it’s James” came the message through the team radio. If there’s one person the Finn does not want to hear, it’s James Vowles, the Mercedes Chief Strategist.

A year ago, Vowles was the man who informed Bottas to surrender a fairly comfortable pole-to-flag victory in order to aid Lewis Hamilton’s title bid. It was a championship Hamilton was leading by 40 points at the time. Bottas never stood on the top step of the podium in 2018.

In Singapore, Bottas was told to slow down several seconds a lap so that he (and Alexander Albon behind) wouldn’t overtake Hamilton after the Briton made his stop. Mercedes, under pressure from Ferrari, had made a mess of Hamilton’s strategy and had to limit the damage.

It was a strange call given that Hamilton was over 60 points ahead in the championship and that Bottas is Hamilton’s only rival, though even that looks theoretical. But what it does underline, very firmly, is Bottas’s place at Mercedes: that of a number two. You can imagine the response if Ferrari tried something similar.

This is all a long way from how Bottas began the season. After a winless and frustrating 2018, where he finished fifth in the standings, the new season got off to the best possible start. And Bottas had a message to send to his critics. “To whom it may concern, f--- you!” was his riposte after Australian Grand Prix victory.

Valtteri Bottas was given team orders in Singapore to stay behind Lewis Hamilton Credit: REUTERS

After four rounds, Bottas led the championship; helped by an improvement in qualifying and some robust driving at the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to keep Hamilton at bay. A revival looked real. In round five in Spain he took pole position – his third of the season and third in a row – but surrendered the lead to Hamilton off the line and ended up never really challenging for the win.

From then his season has slowly unravelled to the point where Valtteri Bottas 2.0, the supposed newer, quicker and harder-racing model, has reverted to something like Bottas 1.2.4 (update required). The call at Singapore may not have hurt as much as the one in Sochi 12 months ago but it probably triggered something and is up there with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff calling him a “sensational wingman” after last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

One of the biggest questions about Bottas is his regression as the year goes on. His slump last year can largely be explained by a draining season. Following a decent 2017 at Mercedes, which featured three wins, his hopes of challenging for the 2018 title had evaporated by the half-way point. Then he had to give up victory in Russia. To be asked to move aside must have hurt and would have surely affected him mentally. He finished the year with four consecutive fifth places - as Hamilton won six in eight - and looked destroyed by season’s end.

Valtteri Bottas has struggled in the second half of the season again Credit: AFP

Similar has happened this year, although dramatically. After losing the championship lead in Spain he has failed to match Hamilton by some margin. After the British Grand Prix in June the gap was 39 points and then, after failing to take advantage of Hamilton’s error in the wet in Germany and crashing out himself, he went into the summer break 62 points adrift.

You could look at that British Grand Prix as a turning point. At Silverstone he took pole position on Hamilton’s home turf and battled to keep the Briton behind him in the early stages of the race in an enthralling duel. His move up the inside of the high-speed Copse to retake the lead he had just lost was a huge statement of intent.

Any luck ran out, though, with Hamilton claiming a home win by virtue of pitting under the safety car. It was a hammer blow to a man who was having a brilliant weekend. This really did seem like a new Bottas but, again, fortune worked against him.

His points per race from rounds 1-10: 18.4; his points per race from rounds 11-15: just 9.4. He has now not won since Baku and if the slump continues could be in danger of finishing third or fourth in the championship. It's not difficult to imagine being so far behind Hamilton, despite a promising start, being demoralising.

Another question mark hanging over Bottas is why Mercedes retained someone who looks flawed and who has struggled to match Hamilton so regularly. In 56 races at Mercedes, Bottas has won five, Hamilton 28. The talented Esteban Ocon was available for next year, why not put him in Bottas’s seat for 2020? It’s not like they will have learned anything all that new about the Finn this year.

Bottas has improved his qualifying and equalling Hamilton for pole positions (the average gap is just 0.077 seconds) is impressive but his race performances have similar flaws to last year, notably that his tyre management is inferior to his team-mate, often fading as the race goes on.

The simple answer is that Bottas is a known quantity and is not someone likely to engage in the type of chicanery that others might and did. Ocon – as we saw with his up-and-down relationship with Sergio Perez at Force India – is potentially different. Another point here is that, as highly as Ocon is rated, he was fairly comfortably beaten by Perez in 2017 and 2018. Not the hallmark of someone who is going to instantly challenge Hamilton.

Bottas likes the talking to be done on track. At the start of the year he was talking, and everyone was listening – now he’s being drowned out by those around him. And the distance to Hamilton on track, on average, means there is less chance of heads (or wheels) being butted (or banged). Mercedes still have the best car in F1 and want to avoid any flare-ups between their drivers, such as when Nico Rosberg partnered Hamilton.

Rosberg is a good performance marker. Bottas is a fine driver but one who looks, on the whole, inferior to Rosberg. In their four years together at Mercedes, Rosberg scored 89.6 per cent of Hamilton’s points in total; his best season being his title-winning year of 2016, when he scored 101.3 per cent and his worst being 2013 when he scored 82.6 per cent.

In the nearly three full seasons that Bottas has paired Hamilton, he has scored 84.0, 60.5 and now 78.0 per cent respectively. In total that’s 73.4 per cent. As a reference, Kimi Raikkonen - a wingman if ever there was one - scored 75.6 per cent of Sebastian Vettel's points in their final three years together at Ferrari.

It’s a significant drop off but given the quality of both the machinery and Hamilton, it’s enough for Mercedes. Bottas is, in essence, a driver who is employed to score enough points for the Silver Arrows win the constructors title. With the call in Singapore and his retention for 2020, that could not look clearer. But if Ferrari can actually compete in 2020 (they should be a lot closer in 2019, too) there will come a point where that is not sufficient. And that is when Bottas may outlive his usefulness. If he wants to retain his Mercedes seat beyond 2020 he needs to do more.

The Russian Grand Prix has come at the perfect time for Bottas. At the lowest point of his season, bar perhaps Germany, he comes to a track he excels at. In five years racing at this track he has never been out-qualified by a team-mate and the lowest he has started in Sochi is third. He took his first win here in 2017 and would have won last year too but for team orders.

With a new contract in his pocket for next year, the results in the final rounds will not affect Bottas’s F1 career hugely. But the fight for his reputation as more than a good-but-not-great driver continues. If Bottas wants to go into 2020 looking like anything more than Hamilton's wingman, he cannot end 2019 as he ended 2018. Sochi is the perfect place to start a revival.