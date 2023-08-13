Time running out for Steelers C Kendrick Green after poor preseason performance

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted center Kendrick Green in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, he was put in an impossible position. A solid college guard with only a handful of games at center, he was simply thrust into the starting lineup to replace one of the best centers in franchise history in Maurkice Pouncey.

Green’s rookie campaign was rocky in the beginning and completely dreadful by the end of the season. It isn’t often the Steelers front office and coaching staff swing and miss entirely on a player but expecting Green to simply lineup and be an NFL center was a huge misstep.

2022 marked the year Green spent inactive. The Steelers signed Mason Cole to replace him and he wasn’t able to even hold onto the backup spot. No one would have been shocked if Pittsburgh had cut ties with Green at the start of the current offseason.

Instead, Green has become something of a novelty in training camp. Instead of fighting for a spot on the center depth chart (where he’s currently listed as the No. 2), Green finds himself taking reps as some sort of hybrid fullback. And for what? Is this going to keep him employed with the Steelers?

On Friday night, Green played 27 snaps at center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did nothing to convince us he is capable of being the backup center this season. He had a holding penalty as well as a botched snap which doesn’t bode well for his future with the team or how his practice time is being spent.

