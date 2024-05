Time running out to pick your player of the season

[BBC]

There are about 24 hours to go before Sheffield United's player of the season vote closes.

If you are yet to make your choice, you have until 10:00 BST on Wednesday to decide who has impressed you the most from our shortlist.

The candidates have been chosen by Blades fan writer Ben Meakin from Blades Pod.

Find out the reasons behind his selections and cast your vote here