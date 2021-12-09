All-time Rose Bowl appearances by Big Ten teams

The Rose Bowl used to be known as the most exclusive, desirable, and prestigious bowl game in all of college football. The late, great Keith Jackson dubbed it the “Granddaddy of them all,” and for good reason. The scenery is iconic, the playing surface pristine, and it used to have significant national ramifications almost yearly.

That’s all changed a little with the advent of the Bowl Alliance, BCS, and now College Football Playoff, but heading to Pasadena is still a memorable experience and still has the tradition and pageantry that is second to none. And yeah, it is a part of the CFP rotation, so every three years, it has huge implications still.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are the two conferences that have contractual agreements with the Rose Bowl, so they’ve appeared in the game more than other conferences. But which Big Ten schools have appeared more than others?

With Ohio State heading to Pasadena for the 16th time, we thought we’d publish some historical lists of the iconic scene at the foot of the San Gabriel mountains, and this time we’re focusing on Big Ten teams and how many appearances they’ve made in Southern California. And, for what it’s worth, every team in the Big Ten aside from the three newcomers (Nebraska, Maryland, and Rutgers), have been at least one time.

Off we go …

Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

1

Year(s) of appearance

1968

Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

2

Year(s) of appearance

1967, 2001

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

2

Year(s) of appearance

1949, 1996

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmets before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

2

Year(s) of appearance

1961, 1962

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

4

Year(s) of appearance

*1923, 1995, 2009, 2017

* As an independent

Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

5

Year(s) of appearance

1947, 1952, 1964, 1984, 2008

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor wears the “S” logo on his helmet along with the rest of the Spartans for the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

5

Year(s) of appearance

1954, 1956, 1966, 1988, 2014,

Iowa Hawkeyes

The helmet Drew Ott wore during his playing days at Iowa sits on a cupboard in him and his wife Kali’s home in Trumbull, NE on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

6

Year(s) of appearance

1957, 1959, 1982, 1986, 1991, 2016

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

10

Year(s) of appearance

1953, 1960, 1963, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2020

Ohio State Buckeyes

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny (left) congratulates Ohio State linebacker Wyatt Davis (right) after handing Davis a rose after the Buckeyes defeated the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

16

Year(s) of appearance

1921, 1950, 1955, 1958, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1985, 1997, 2010, 2019, 2022*

*scheduled

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of appearances

20

Year(s) of appearance

1902, 1948, 1951, 1965, 1970, 1972, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1998, 2004, 2005, 2007

