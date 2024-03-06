What time is Ronnie O’Sullivan v Judd Trump? How to watch World Masters of Snooker online and on TV

Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Judd Trump on Wednesday (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to keep his impressive start to the year going when he takes on Judd Trump in the semi-final of the World Masters of Snooker today.

The event is the inaugural tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia, featuring a prize pot of £788,000 and a new Golden Ball worth an additional 20 points and extending the maximum possible break to 167.

O’Sullivan who has already won The Masters and the World Grand Prix this year, breezed past John Higgins 4-0 in his quarter-final match to reach the final four.

Trump, meanwhile, who lost to O’Sullivan in the World Grand Prix final, will hope to enact revenge having won 4-3 in a tight encounter against Shaun Murphy in his quarter-final match. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump?

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump is the second semi-final scheduled to take place second on Wednesday 6 March in Riyadh. The match will take place following the conclusion of Luca Brecel vs Mark Allen and is expected to get underway at around 4pm GMT.

The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the final on the same night which is scheduled to take place at 7pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match and the entire World Masters event on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

Odds

O’Sullivan: 8/13

Trump: 6/5