Site and time revisions have been made for today's Coppinger Invitational

Apr. 12—BLUEFIELD — Friday's heavy rainfall in the Princeton area has led to some site revisions for Saturday's 50th Annual Coppinger Invitational high school baseball tournament.

Tournament director Justin Gilbert reported that Hunnicutt Field at Princeton Senior High School absorbed too much rainfall Friday to enable it to be ready to handle the previously scheduled games. Lou Peery Field in Tazewell and PikeView High School's home field were both brought into the rotation.

A 2 p.m. game between Princeton and Tazewell will get things started at Lou Peery Field. Meanwhile, also at 2 p.m., Woodrow Wilson will take on PikeView at Pike View High School.

James Monroe and Shady Spwring will meet in a 4:30 p.m. game at Pike View.

The ceremonial opening game will proceed as planned, pitting Bluefield versus Graham in a 6 p.m. contest at Bowen.