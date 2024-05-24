Is it time to revise expectations for Caleb Williams with the Bears?

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to reports of Caleb Williams thriving at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp. They debate Williams’ potential to lead the Bears to postseason success, with the former USC Trojans quarterback representing one of the most central and visible stories in the 2024 NFL season.

It is notable that in February, the Bears did not seem like a good destination for Caleb Williams or, for that matter, any other top quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Bears made a number of key acquisitions in NFL free agency such as Keenan Allen, a quality wide receiver who should make life a lot easier for Caleb Williams in the Windy City. The Bears also gave Caleb a strong No. 9 NFL draft pick when they took Rome Odunze in the first round, eight spots after Williams. The Bears might now have a completely different set of expectations compared to February. It is certainly interesting to consider how much has changed in a few months for the Bears.

