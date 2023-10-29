Time to rekindle Heisman Trophy candidacy for FSU quarterback Jordan Travis | Kassim

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Jordan Travis is back to fun having when playing football. Jordan Travis has returned to the Heisman Trophy level of play he showcased at the end of last season.

It does not seem to be a coincidence.

The redshirt senior Florida State football quarterback has played arguably his best two weeks of football during the 2023 season after having a sitdown with head coach Mike Norvell following the Syracuse game on Oct. 14.

The result has been spectacular performances. Travis completed 22-of-35 passes for a season-high 359 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 41-16 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

He added seven rushes for 29 yards and a score as No. 4 FSU is 8-0 and 6-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 2014 season.

In the last two games, Travis has 567 yards passing, five touchdowns and one interception to go along with 91 rushing yards and two more scores.

Welcome back to the Heisman race with the recent struggles of USC's Caleb Williams and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

"There were so many times early in the game where we had them covered and sacked, but Jordan Travis made four guys miss," Dave Clawson said of Travis during his postgame press conference.

"We had guys unblocked in the backfield and a guy that I think, if he doesn’t win the Heisman Trophy, should certainly be in New York for the ceremony, he was better than us. That’s why you recruit and keep your best players, so when everything breaks down, your players can make plays.”

More: Florida State football not worried about College Football rankings after Wake Forest win

On the season, Travis has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,750 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has 176 yards and five additional TDs on the ground.

Travis has accounted for multiple touchdowns in 15 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the country and breaks a tie with Jameis Winston - the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner - for the longest in program history. He has also thrown a TD pass in 20 straight games, the longest streak, also since Winston.

He accounted for 306 of FSU's 351 yards in the first half and all four touchdowns against Wake.

"I think Jordan's playing at an elite level," Norvell said. "From what I know within in the offense and what he's working and dealing with and being able to manage within it, it's awesome.

"He's got a lot of ownership. There are little things we need to continue to work on and improve on. But I love the confidence of what he's bringing. I love the encouragement of his teammates.

"... He's really playing at a high level and this is the time of the year you need to see that continued growth. When you look at the career of Jordan Travis, he's lived that. He's continuing to get better and I am grateful for him and all the things he brings to this football team."

Jordan Travis doesn't believe he's playing his best

October 28, 2023: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles for a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM (Credit Image: © Jonathan Huff/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Two head coaches praised Travis' play following the game.

Travis himself was asked if he is playing his best football.

His answer wasn't shocking for anyone who has ever known Travis.

"I don't think I am playing my best football. I really don't," Travis said. There's so much room for improvement for me. I missed a couple of throws. I went through my reads well today but there's always room for improvement, man.

"I am my biggest critic. There are times out there when I miss a throw and I come to the sideline I am upset at myself for a few seconds and then I'm onto the next play. At the end of the day, you can't control a play that just happened. .... I can get a lot better."

Michigan State transfer receiver Keon Coleman has been the top target for Travis this season. On the year, Coleman has 38 catches for 538 yards and nine touchdowns.

Coleman caught two more TDs from Travis on Saturday, including a one-handed grab where he was held.

He also saw his quarterback having more fun and making the right decisions.

"He pretty much made all the right reads, all the right throws," Coleman said. "He just had fun. He was using his legs more, so I was happy for him. He was able to still get around and show he still has that burst of speed. As you saw, he scored a rushing touchdown. It was great to see."

More: Inked with Spirit: How this FSU football player shows his Seminole passion through tattoos

Reversing a trend

October 28, 2023: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles for a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM (Credit Image: © Jonathan Huff/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

In the Seminoles' last 24 games - dating back to the final three games in 2021 - they have gone 20-4 and lost just one game by double-figures in that span. That was a 31-21 loss to the Demon Deacons in Tallahassee last Oct. 1.

FSU has snapped losing streaks to Clemson and Wake Forest in that span, showing a sudden growth in just over a year for the program in Year 4 under Norvell.

Other coaches and teams are taking notice.

"First of all credit to Florida State, Coach Norvell, their coaches and their entire staff," Clawson said. "That's the most complete football team that we have played all season. They ran explosive plays, they were stout on defense and really good in the kicking game. That is where they are right now and this is where we are right now.

"They are clearly ahead of us. Obviously, that is disappointing to me because I thought that was a program that we had caught. Now, they have caught us and gotten ahead of us. So we have a lot of hard work to do to get back to that level. When you lose by 25, that is not competitive. Then, you look at the stats and it is not misleading."

FSU is likely to remain in the top four and is an early favorite to be in the top four for the College Football Ranking due to come out on Halloween.

The remaining schedule for the Seminoles is: Pittsburgh (2-6), Miami (6-2), (3-5) and Florida (5-3). None of those teams are ranked in the AP Top 25.

However, the margin of error for the team is small. That's something FSU defensive end Jared Verse recognized following the game.

"We play great teams, so we know each team is capable of beating us," Verse said. "But the only way they are capable of doing that is if we allow them to. So, if we just are our best every week, no one's going to mess with us."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3)

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football column: Jordan Travis is a Heisman Trophy candidate