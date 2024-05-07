'Time for Rangers to stand up, be counted & buck trend'

[BBC]

Winning is all Rangers can do at the moment. The 4-1 victory on Sunday was one that was required and the only real annoyances were the goals we didn't score and the one we conceded.

Unfortunately that’s just where this team are; they are prone to a defensive error and they are certainly not anywhere near clinical enough at the top end of the pitch.

As well as Philippe Clement has done with this group, he’s been let down by the shambolic summer window before he arrived in those two aspects.

As for the rest of the season, Saturday is win or bust. There is absolutely no going back from here. Anything less than a win and the title is gone.

These players need to stand up and be counted and prove a point to everyone who knocks their mentality and ability to win in this fixture. They still haven’t beaten Celtic this season and if they can’t do it, they really don’t deserve anything.

It feels like the Ross County and Dundee games have killed any realistic hope of winning the title, but Rangers have one more chance to stay alive.

The season has not been a vintage one by any stretch and you can be philosophical and suggest you would have taken this position in October, but I’m not buying it.

Ninety minutes to prolong our fading title chances. Time for Rangers to buck the trend and live to fight another day. Will they? I’m not so sure; I’m hoping for a surprise.