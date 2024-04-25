What time will the Rams pick at No. 19 overall in the 2024 NFL draft?

Though there seems to be a good chance the Los Angeles Rams will either trade up or down in Round 1, they’re slated to pick at No. 19 overall tonight. That’s in the second half of the first round, so they’ll be waiting a little bit before turning in the card with their selection’s name on it.

With the draft starting at 8 p.m. ET and teams getting 10 minutes to make each selection, it’ll be a couple of hours before the Rams go on the clock. Based on the last two years, we can get a good idea of when Los Angeles will be picking.

In 2022, the Saints selected Trevor Penning 19th overall at 10:13 p.m. ET.

In 2023, the Buccaneers selected Calijah Kancey 19th overall at 10:22 p.m. ET.

Therefore, assuming the Rams keep the 19th pick, they’ll make their selection around 10:15 p.m. ET, so plan accordingly.

The first round will likely wrap up between 11:30 p.m. ET and midnight, so the teams at the end of Round 1 have quite a long wait.

