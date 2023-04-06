How his time with Rams was beneficial for Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner spent just one year in Los Angeles with the Rams before re-signing with Seattle as a free agent this offseason. As it turns out, the time in LA was beneficial to his return to the Seahawks.

Wagner had much to explain during his Seattle Sports radio interview on Wednesday.

“The scheme that I went to with the Rams was the scheme that Seattle was transitioning to, so I was able to play in that system for a year, get a little bit of an understanding,” Wagner told the Brock and Salk Show. “The biggest thing that will be an adjustment for me will be learning the terminology that they use and the different intricacies to how they do it, but they’re still going to be running some of the stuff they ran when I was here before.”

Things did indeed change over the last year with Seattle’s defense under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. Wagner, who is not sure of his exact role yet this season, is looking forward to doing his part.

“I’m just excited to compete and find my way on the field and keep playing at a high level, ” Wagner said.

Welcome back, Bobby.

