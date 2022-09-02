What time is Rafael Nadal playing tonight? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 U.S. Open is underway as Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is bidding for his fifth title at Flushing Meadows and 23rd Grand Slam overall.

This is Nadal’s first U.S. Open in three years and he started it off by beating Rinky Hijikata and Fabio Fognini in the first and second rounds.

Next up for No. 2 seed Nadal is world No. 91 Richard Gasquet on Saturday. They will take the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch Nadal battle Gasquet on ESPN, WatchESPN and fuboTV (free trial).

The 36-year-old Nadal was ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks and finished as year-end No. 1 five times throughout his career. He has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, which is an all-time record, including a record 14 French Open titles. Nadal has clinched 92 ATP singles titles and is one of only two men to achieve the Career Golden Slam in singles.

Gasquet is a 36-year-old right-handed tennis player from France who turned professional in 2002. He has 15 singles titles to his name with a career singles record of 580-360. However, Gasquet has an all-time record of 0-17 against Nadal.