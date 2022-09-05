What time is Rafael Nadal playing tonight? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 U.S. Open is underway as Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is bidding for his fifth title at Flushing Meadows and 23rd Grand Slam overall.

This is Nadal’s first U.S. Open in three years and he started it off by beating Rinky Hijikata, Fabio Fognini and Richard Gasquet in the first three rounds.

Next up for No. 2 seed Nadal is world No. 26 Frances Tiafoe on Monday. They will take the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium at 1:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch Nadal battle Tiafoe on ESPN, WatchESPN and fuboTV (free trial).

The 36-year-old Nadal was ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks and finished as year-end No. 1 five times throughout his career. He has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, which is an all-time record, including a record 14 French Open titles. Nadal has clinched 92 ATP singles titles and is one of only two men to achieve the Career Golden Slam in singles.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old right-hander from America who turned professional in 2015. He has one singles title to his career that came in 2018 and has a 123-137 win-loss record in singles competitions. In 2022, Tiafoe is faring better with a 21-18 record and has beaten Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler and No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in the first three rounds of the U.S. Open.