Time to put in those vacation requests. EA Sports College Football 25 has a release date

EA Sports' College Football 2025 has an official release date. | AP Photo

Employers may want to brace themselves for a barrage of vacation requests and/or employees taking sick days later this summer.

Why? Thursday morning, EA Sports announced the official release date for the highly anticipated College Football 25 video game.

The return of the game will be July 19, with a full reveal coming Friday.

EA SPORTS College Football 25.



Coming July 19. Full Reveal Tomorrow.

Pre-order Now 🔗:https://t.co/WxdXjeuRsM pic.twitter.com/1UFmRGMIu8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 16, 2024

There will be three different editions of the game:

The MVP bundle

The Deluxe Edition

The Standard Edition

More information on each edition can be found at EA.com.

Both the MVP bundle and the Deluxe Edition provide early access to the game, beginning on July 16. All editions can be preordered now.

The game will be the first college football video game released by EA Sports since 2013. EA paused production on the previous iteration of its college football video game series, known as NCAA Football, after settling a lawsuit with former players who weren’t compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Per Fox Sports, more than a few details have been released regarding the newest edition of the game, including the cover athletes — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has released a new video promoting the game. As a cover athlete and ambassador for EA CFB 25, he signed a one-off endorsement deal with the company.



More: https://t.co/n9NAy0POD1 pic.twitter.com/knRzqrFCs4 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 16, 2024

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins can also be seen on the cover of the Deluxe Edition.

According to Matt Brown, writer of the Extra Points newsletter, all 134 FBS teams will appear in the game. Per Brown, EA Sports made offers to every player on an FBS roster to be a part of the game, with over 12,800 players accepting that offer as of May.

Brown reported that EA Sports initially had a goal of getting 87% of all student-athletes to accept the offer and ultimately exceeded that. Players who decline to be in the game will be replaced by a generic avatar.