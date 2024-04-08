What time is Purdue basketball's NCAA National Championship game against UConn? Tipoff, odds

One more win. That's all Purdue Basketball needs to capture its first NCAA men's national championship in program history.

Easier said than done for the top-seeded Boilermakers (34-4) out of the Midwest bracket as they matchup against the tournament's No. 1-overall seed Connecticut (36-3). The Huskies are seeking their sixth overall national championship — all since 1999 — an second in a row. Tipoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 9:20 p.m. (EDT).

The Boilermakers advanced with a 63-50 win over N.C. State in Saturday's Final Four semifinal, followed by UConn's outlasting of Alabama, 86-72.

What channel is Purdue vs. UConn Saturday?

TV channel: TBS

Purdue will tip off vs. UConn on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Purdue vs. UConn NCAA national championship start time

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Time: 9:20 p.m. (EDT)

Purdue and Connecticut will play at 9:20 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Purdue vs. UConn odds in NCAA March Madness national championship game

Spread: UConn (-6.5)

Moneyline: UConn (-275); Purdue (+225)

Over/under: 145.5

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Purdue's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 22 Purdue 78, Grambling 50 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Purdue 106, Utah State 67 (NCAA Tournament) March 29 Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68 (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) March 31 Purdue 72, Tennessee 66 (NCAA Tournament Elite 8) April 6 Purdue 63, N.C. State 50 (NCAA Tournament Final Four) April 8 Purdue vs. UConn (NCAA Tournament national championship), 9:20 p.m.

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks with Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) at halftime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Utah State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 22 UConn 91, Stetson 52 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 UConn 75, Northwestern 58 (NCAA Tournament) March 28 UConn 82, San Diego State 52 (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) March 30 UConn 77, Illinois 52 (NCAA Tournament Elite 8) April 6 UConn 86, Alabama 72 (NCAA Tournament Final Four) April 8 Purdue vs. UConn (NCAA Tournament national championship), 9:20 p.m.

