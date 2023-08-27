Time to play the games: A breakdown of Penn State's 2023 schedule

Aug. 27—Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia

A three-season run of road openers ends for Penn State, as its old border rival comes to Beaver Stadium for the first time since 1992. West Virginia is coming off a five-win season despite a defense that allowed nearly 33 ppg. The Mountaineers bring back all five starting offensive linemen and top running back C.J. Donaldson, but whoever wins the QB battle between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol will have a challenge against the PSU crowd. PICK: Win

Sept. 9 vs. Delaware

Hard to believe, but this will be the first-ever meeting between the Nittany Lions and the Blue Hens, despite the proximity of the programs. Of course, Delaware is a six-time national champion at the FCS level, and it returned to the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Ryan Carty, losing to eventual national champ South Dakota State. The Hens actually won their last road game against an FBS opponent, beating Navy, 14-7, last year. PICK: Win

Sept. 16 at Illinois

The first real test for QB Drew Allar and the Lions offense comes in Champaign, against a defense that allowed a mere 12.8 ppg in 2022. The Illini have a chance to stuff the Penn State rushing attack with Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr., maybe the best pair of defensive tackles in the Big Ten. Question is, can they make enough big plays on offense to pull off an upset against a Nittany Lions defense that stifled the run a season ago? PICK: Win

Sept. 23 vs. Iowa

This is Penn State's annual White Out Game, which always makes for an interesting atmosphere. Remember, though, Iowa fans booed several injured Nittany Lions players during their last meeting at Kinnick Stadium in 2021, a game that still sticks in PSU's craw. That will be remembered. QB Cade McNamara, the former Michigan starter who led the Wolverines to the CFP in 2021, should help stabilize the Iowa offense and shouldn't be intimidated by the atmosphere, though. PICK: Win

Sept. 30 at Northwestern

The Wildcats are facing Penn State in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010 and 2011, when the teams combined for 103 points. Much has changed since, and after a tumultuous offseason, it's fair to wonder what the Wildcats will have in the tank. They were manhandled in the rain last season by the Nittany Lions defense, managing just 1.1 yards per rush. It won't get better for what might be the least-talented group of skill position players in the conference. PICK: Win

Oct. 14 vs. Massachusetts

UMass has beaten just one FBS opponent since the start of the 2020 season, and it hasn't had multiple wins of any kind, in any season, since 2018. That's a good way to earn Homecoming status, as the Minutemen have on the Nittany Lions schedule. The Lions haven't hosted UMass since a 41-point whipping in 2014, and this will be a similar struggle. UMass quarterbacks completed less than half their passes, threw just four touchdowns and were picked off 14 times in 2022. PICK: Win

Oct. 21 at Ohio State

With the exception of Michigan, which has actually won there, no Big Ten team has played as well at Ohio Stadium as Penn State over the last six years. The Lions blew the 2017 game, but they were at least in it in the fourth quarter in 2019 and 2021. Preseason concerns about who will emerge as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes will be settled at this point, but Allar should be, too. Penn State's pass rush against what isn't Ohio State's strongest line could be the difference. PICK: Win

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana

Since their program-changing 36-35 overtime win over Penn State in the 2020 opener, the Hoosiers have been outscored 69-14 in two games against the Nittany Lions. Losing star WR Cam Camper to an ACL tear didn't help, but they scored less than 20 points in five of their last seven games last season and struggled for the second straight season to move the ball. There's potential for immediate improvement with Camper back and Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson at quarterback, though. PICK: Win

Nov. 4 at Maryland

Same story, different year. Maryland's offense will be one of the few on the schedule that can be scary enough to threaten Penn State's defense. QB Taulia Tagovailoa has beaten them in the past, and with RB Roman Hemby primed for a big season, the Terps can be scary good on that side of the ball. Issue is, they simply aren't the same team against the Lions as they are against anyone else. They've scored just 17 points against PSU at Maryland Stadium since joining the Big Ten, and the Lions' average margin of victory there is 46 ppg. PICK: Win

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan

On the same note, Michigan has not been as ferocious against the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium as it has been in Ann Arbor. At home, Penn State won two of the last three against coach Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, with the lone loss coming in a close contest in 2021. At the Big House over that same stretch, PSU is 1-2 with a pair of blowout losses. This is a different, seasoned Michigan team that plays a style Penn State struggles against, though. They'll need big plays on offense to win, and Michigan simply doesn't allow those. PICK: Loss

Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers

The good news for Rutgers is, head coach Greg Schiano is starting to form an identity with the program. Two seasons in a row now, they've been formidable defensively. The bad news is, that has not translated against the Nittany Lions; They scored 55 last season. More bad news, this might be the division's worst offense, with a passing game that has never been able to get on track in the Big Ten. Rutgers hasn't won at Beaver Stadium since 1988. PICK: Win

Nov. 24 at Michigan State

Penn State wraps up its regular season at Ford Field at least with a chance to earn a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. It will have the advantage at that point of knowing exactly what the deal is with a Spartans program that nearly won the Big Ten East in 2021 before completely spiraling into disaster status last season. QB Noah Kim's stability is exactly what the program will need at the start of the season, but the rest of a not-so-deep team will have to take large steps to win a game like this. PICK: Win

