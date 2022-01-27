It’s time for Pete Carmichael Jr. to step out of Sean Payton’s shadow

Changes are coming for the New Orleans Saints. And whether he’s considered for the head coach job or sticks around under a new regime, it’s time for longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. to step out of Sean Payton’s shadow. He’s the longest-tenured O.C. in the league (having been promoted in 2009, after first working as quarterbacks coach since 2006), and he’s got a tremendous opportunity in front of him to prove his worth as the team’s play caller — assuming he’s still with the team in 2022.

It feels strange that Carmichael hasn’t gotten more looks in the annual hiring cycle over the years, but it’s not like teams have overlooked him. Here’s his history of interest from other teams:

Maybe he’s a poor interview. Or maybe teams feel he doesn’t have the kind of personality to command a room, or some other nonsense — there isn’t a more low-key speaker than Bill Belichick, for example. Whatever the case, Carmichael has hung around in New Orleans for nearly two decades now.

He’s had his turn at the wheel before. He called plays for most of the 2011 season and all throughout the 2012 season, though Payton took the reins when he returned from suspension. Carmichael got another shot calling plays through the first 11 weeks of 2016 until Payton again took back the headset in time for a revenge game with Gregg Williams’ Los Angeles Rams defense. Payton enjoyed that experience (a 49-21 bulldozing) so much that Carmichael didn’t get another shake until 2021’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Payton missed after testing positive for COVID-19.

That 2021 game, a 9-0 road win, should probably be thrown out given how toothless the Saints offense was between injuries and coronavirus absences. But the fact Carmichael guided a skeleton crew to a victory over a Super Bowl contender — shoot, the reigning Super Bowl champions — does speak to his abilities to design a game plan and carry it out.

As for his previous experience in the role: Carmichael maximized what Drew Brees could do with a loaded offense at the height of his powers in 2011 and 2012, scoring 908 points across 28 games (an average of 32.4, which would have ranked best in the NFL in 2021). Include the 265 points he scored in 10 games in 2016, when the personnel on offense took a step back from its 2011 and 2012 heights, and his career average drops down to 30.9; only the Dallas Cowboys had a better pace last season (31.2).

Of course that’s a wildly different scenario from where the Saints are now. They don’t have a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center or weapons like Jimmy Graham, Darren Sproles, and Marques Colston to work with. That’s not to slander Alvin Kamara or Michael Thomas. It’s just pointing out that the cupboard has grown increasingly bare over the years.

But if nothing else I’m fascinated by what Carmichael would do if given free reign on offense. What lessons has he learned at Payton’s elbow over the years? What does he have to impart on a new quarterback from years working with Brees? Would he pound the table for a talent injection on offense? Which assistants and position coaches would he keep around, and where would he look to improve?

Dennis Allen has gotten a lot of votes from fans to become the next Saints head coach. A popular proposal has had Allen promoted to head coach, retaining Carmichael as offensive coordinator and play caller with a position coach like secondary coach Kris Richard or defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen taking Allen’s spot as defensive coordinator. That might work. The Saints could also consider making Carmichael head coach, too. It’s very early in the process and we just don’t know what Mickey Loomis and the front office are planning behind the scenes.

But whatever comes next, it feels like Carmichael will be involved. That feeling might be due to his enduring presence for so many years in New Orleans — after losing Brees and Payton, the idea of another fixture moving on is almost too much to consider. And this is a golden opportunity for Carmichael to put himself on the map on his own, without Payton or Brees in the spotlight. Let’s see how it goes for him.

