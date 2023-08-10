Is it time for Patriots to extend TE Hunter Henry to new deal?

Hunter Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in 2021 and immediately latched on as a productive red zone threat for the New England Patriots.

Henry missed 10 games throughout his time with the Los Angeles Chargers and had known issues staying on the field, playing around 50 percent of the snaps.

In his debut season with the Patriots in 2021, he hauled in 603 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022, with Matt Patricia at the helm of the offense, he struggled in a season where he only had 41 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the worst year of his career since his rookie year.

Henry is just 28 years old, and he has managed to stay healthy since coming to New England. Mike Gesicki was signed this offseason but only to a one-year contract. Henry, a leader in the locker room, is on the final year of his deal and looks like he is back to his 2021 self, which is an efficient red zone target for Mac Jones.

If the Patriots and Bill O’Brien wish to use a two tight end set for more than just this year, it would make sense to retain Henry, while also freeing up cap space in the process with an extension.

Henry has chemistry with Jones, is a leader for the team and has been productive in the community. All of these should point to a new extension coming, and the Patriots should act fast with no true developmental players waiting in the wings and ready to take over next year.

