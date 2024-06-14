’It is time to pass the torch’ – Olivier Giroud sees no competition with Marcus Thuram

Amid the start of his last tournament with France, Olivier Giroud (38) opened up about his situation after falling down the pecking order in the last few months.

Giroud’s legacy on the France national team cannot be understated, and he will forever be remembered among France’s most reliable players. Top scorer in Les Bleus’ history with 57 goals on his tally, he is determined to finish on a high by reaching the 60-goal mark and bringing back the Euro trophy. A guaranteed starter for more than a decade, Giroud has, however, fallen down the pecking order as France seems to have an inexhaustible pool of young players emerging every year or so in different positions. The upcoming Los Angeles FC player has no hard feelings towards the competition he is facing with Marcus Thuram.

In a press conference reported by RMC Sport, Giroud opened up about his friendship with Marcus Thuram, stating that there is no competition with the Inter Milan striker: “He plays for Inter Milan, so it’s not easy for me!, the former AC Milan player said. “He’s my little brother. I remember talking to Lilian, who had some nice words for me. I have this mutual respect for him and Marcus, who is one of the players who will be taking over up front. I’m here to support him. There’s no competitive spirit between us. It’s just a pleasure to help him. It’s time to pass the torch.”

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux