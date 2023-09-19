Time to panic? Ranking our level of concern for Georgia football, Alabama and Tennessee

Tennessee tumbled from the national top 10 with its loss to Florida, Alabama had a four-quarter tussle on its hands against lowly South Florida, and Georgia needed a second-half rally to beat South Carolina.

The struggle is real for the SEC’s projected frontrunners.

Of the teams the media projected would finish in the top three of each SEC division, only Georgia (3-0) remains undefeated. Oh, and it’s only Week 4.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” our podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams rank their level of concern for Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, one through 10, with one being “nothing to see here; everything is fine,” and 10 being “sound the alarm!”

Here’s their level-of-concern ranking for each.

Georgia

Adams: 5. I hold Georgia to a high standard. Its goal is winning a third consecutive national championship. Do I think Georgia is going to rack up a bunch of losses? No. At worst, it will be in a New Year’s Six bowl, but we’ve seen signs for concern. A mediocre South Carolina team came into Athens and gave Georgia a fight. The Bulldogs should be better after Ladd McConkey returns, but none of Georgia’s running backs scare opponents. I just don’t see many playmakers, and playmakers decide playoff games.

Toppmeyer: 5. Georgia hasn’t shown much big-play potential. The Bulldogs miss Stetson Bennett IV’s quarterbacking, they miss Todd Monken’s play-calling, and they certainly miss Jack Podlesny’s kicking. Special teams blunders factored into the close win against the Gamecocks. Georgia wasn’t at its best last September, either, so this isn’t necessarily its peak. But, unless more playmakers emerge, its peak won’t be as great as the past two seasons. A weak schedule helps Georgia’s playoff march.

Alabama

Adams: 10. Losing to Texas is one thing. Getting pushed to the brink by USF is another. Nick Saban shouldn’t have gone away from Jalen Milroe. He’s not a great quarterback, but he’s a great athlete. He’s the best option Alabama has. Maybe, it at least learned that against USF, when backups Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson provided very little. If you’re an opposing defensive coordinator getting ready to face Alabama, who scares you? Who keeps you up at night. No one. Not on this team.

Toppmeyer: 9. The offensive line is a glaring issue. USF sacked Alabama five times. Five times. Hard to believe. Quarterback play is a lingering concern. The offense lacks playmakers. And coordinator Tommy Rees is doing nothing to scheme around the deficiencies. The defense looks decent, although its effort wasn’t enough to hold Texas down. Nothing about Alabama looks dominant. That’s unusual. Unless something changes along the offensive line and at quarterback, in particular, more losses are coming.

Tennessee

Adams: 9. Credit to Florida for rebounding after a Week 1 loss to Utah, but this is not one of the Gators’ better squads, and yet they worked over Tennessee in just about every way imaginable. Sure, Tennessee has a terrible history in The Swamp, but this year was supposed to be different. The Vols’ offensive line remains a problem, and if Graham Mertz and Florida’s offensive line can shred UT’s defense, what can some of the stronger opponents on UT's schedule do?

Toppmeyer: 7. Hasn’t been a pretty picture for Tennessee the past two weeks. If Joe Milton and this offense don’t start rolling these final two games in September, then Josh Heupel needs to consider turning to freshman Nico Iamaleava in October. Of course, that won’t solve the offensive line woes. Or the meak secondary. Or the defensive line that got pushed around by Florida. Saturday’s loss has me rewiring my outlook on Tennessee.

Week 4 picks!

Picks against the spread:

Toppmeyer: Texas A&M; Adams: Texas A&M

Memphis vs. Missouri (-6.5)

Toppmeyer: Missouri; Adams: Memphis

Mississippi State at South Carolina (-4.5)

Toppmeyer: South Carolina; Adams: Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Alabama (-6.5)

Toppmeyer: Ole Miss; Adams: Ole Miss

Ohio State (-3) at Notre Dame

Toppmeyer: Ohio State; Adams: Ohio State

Lock of the week

Toppmeyer: North Carolina State (-9.5) at Virginia; Adams: Oklahoma (-14) at Cincinnati

Season records

Toppmeyer: 10-5 (4-2 last week); Adams: 5-10 (1-5 last week).

