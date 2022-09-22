Time to panic for these NFL teams?
The "NFL Total Access" crew is entering the panic room to discuss what 0-2 teams need to be worried.
In the aftermath of the broken ankle suffered by 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in Week Two, some uncertainty had emerged as to the question of whether Lance has a chance to play again this year. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Lance will not return later in the regular season, or in the [more]
The Chargers limited Justin Herbert's participation in practice because of his rib cartilage injury, and coach Brandon Staley said the quarterback's availability won't be known until Sunday.
The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears both want to stop the run and establish the run, which means the ground attack could be a key element in Week 3.
These three players are set to have a huge impact for the Browns on Thursday night.
They bring back Andre Baccellia and sign three players they worked out on Tuesday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making additional moves as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers
Five NFL teams are 0-2 entering Week 3.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season. The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020. The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
When sponsors talked of pulling back and it became about money for the league, the tone changed.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
A long list for the #Bills to start the week:
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Police reportedly are investigating.