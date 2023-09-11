Is it time to panic for Kenny Pickett & the Steelers after a dreadful opener? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Fantasy's Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss PIttburgh's pitiful performance against San Francisco on Sunday and whether fantasy managers need to hit the panic button. Hear the full conversation on "Yahoo Fantasy Football Show", and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: Said it on "The Preview Podcast," there's a good chance people are going to come out of this overreacting to one of these two offenses having a bad day against one of these great defenses. The Steelers had a really bad day against a really good defense in San Francisco that added pieces in the offseason to an already great unit. That being said, Kenny Pickett stat line, 2.51 adjusted net yards per attempt, 68.4 passer rating. Scott, those tell the story of how poorly he played.

And look, he was under a lot of pressure. You know, again, they added Javon Hargrave to that defensive line, which was already very good last year. So he was definitely harassed. He was under duress. But I mean, he was missing layups. He was placing passes poorly that put-- like receivers needed to adjust to that shouldn't have been the case.

I'm definitely-- I wasn't high on Kenny Pickett because of the preseason. I know you weren't high on Kenny Pickett because of the preseason. But I'm coming out of this like, yeah, I get it. Bad-- I mean, good defense. Really bad match-up for the Steelers offense. But I mean, if you're not coming out like a little spooked, especially because Diontae Johnson gets banged up, was ruled out very quickly with the hamstring injury.

And Pat Freiermuth was dealing with a chest injury. Like their quarterback didn't play well. And they might have lost their best separator and best red zone weapon coming out of this one.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Yeah. You know, a big reason why I was at least open minded to Pickett improving this year was I thought he was very poised and quietly effective the final quarter of last season. And you said the word spooked. That's what he-- very early in this game Kenny Pickett whatever good feeling he had coming into this game was gone. He looked like he was-- remember the Sam Darnold seeing ghosts game? That's what this looked like.

MATT HARMON: Yep. Yep.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Right? It had the total same feel to it. Now you have to give a lot of that credit to San Francisco because they have a great defense and they forced a lot of that stuff. But as you said, there are throws that were there and Pickett just missed them. And sometimes that happens where a quarterback gets out of sync and he loses his confidence or he loses his flow, his mojo, whatever it is. And that carries over to a course of a game. I'd like to think this is more about San Francisco's defense being great than Pittsburgh just being a lost cause.

But it was frustrating that I spent all summer talking about, well, what part of the Pittsburgh offense am I going to draft into? And nobody played well in this game. The fact that Allen Robinson was your leading receiver tells you just about everything you need to know. Even the running game didn't go anywhere. Harris had one good run. And I think every other play that he and Warren had was a negative play, was an unsuccessful play. So everybody pretty much has to go back to square one.