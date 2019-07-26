The time is now for Oregon State with an “Urgency” mentality

HOLLYWOOD - We're sitting down on a couch - white leather to be precise. The A/C is turned up as a slight chilled breeze runs through the walls of the Dolby Theater at Pac-12 Media Day. Beside us sits Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Jermar Jefferson, both dressed in sleek, black polos with "Oregon State" printed in orange on the left chest.

But what stands out is not the bright logo; not the sparkly gold watch on the left wrist of Hodgins or the muscle gain on Jefferson. Instead, it is a small rubber wristband on each of them saying just one word: Urgency.

This is the mindset of the Oregon State football team heading into the 2019-2020 season.

After a 2-10 overall record and 1-8 Pac-12 conference record last season, it's turnaround time in Corvallis. The year before that? Winless in the conference. You have to go back to the 2013 season to find an over .500 season (7-6 overall; 4-5 in the Pac-12; and a Bowl Game victory over Boise State).

A better record. A different culture at Reser Stadium. The time is now for the Beavers and here is why.

This is the year to do it. And it starts on defense.

"We really feel good about the guys on defense that played last year that now have taken a step," says coach Jonathan Smith. "Whether it's in the weight room, changing their body, knowing the scheme better… we got a secondary that's deep that's played a lot of football. And if those guys can take some strides, I'm confident as a group we'll be better."

He continued to say how excited he was for the outside linebackers group specifically.

Oregon State ranked last in the conference and second to last in the nation in rush defense last season. If the defense is to take those strides that Smith talks about, it has to start with the guys up front. During the offseason, Oregon State landed JuCo transfer Tavis Shippen, who was ranked the No. 3 defensive lineman in JuCo football. He stands a 6'5", 275-pounds.

The pieces are coming together, now it's about taking those strides to the next level.

Now, onto the offense:

The offense has its firepower. Let's start at the helm with quarterback Jake Luton. Returning for his sixth season as a collegiate quarterback, Luton was approved of another season following a tedious college career riddling of injury. In 2017, Luton was carted off the field following a spinal injury. Even though he had played four games that season, he was still granted his medical redshirt. Anyways, Luton is back. He knows the system; he's 6'7"; and he has good arm.

Behind Luton, stands the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year; a Freshman All-American; the first OSU running back to 1,000 rushing yards in a season in the decade: Jermar Jefferson. The 5'10" sophomore returns to Oregon State seven pounds heavier but a lesser percentage of body fat, ready to tear up the Pac-12 once again.

On the outside, this may be one of the deepest wide receiving corps in Corvallis in a long time: it starts with junior Isaiah Hodgins and senior Trevon Bradford. Athletic ability is definitely not in short supply with these two. You have the catch-ability of Hodgins, that "throw it up and he'll come down with it" ability paired with the brute speed of Bradford make for a nightmare matchup.

And then there is sneaky fast and steady-handed TE Noah Togiai, the senior who was recently named to the Mackey Award Watch List that recognizes the nation's best tight end.

This is going to be a big year for the Oregon State Beavers. It's their second year under Jonathan Smith; they return their starting quarterback; they have one of the most talented running backs in the nation; recruited big men on the defensive front; and maintained a deep secondary.

The 2019 schedule is no easy feat. The key games are hosting Stanford, Utah (who was projected by the Pac-12 Media to win the South division), and Washington. But tough road games at Oregon, WSU, and UCLA. Take care of business at home and make a Bowl Game.

The time is now, BeaverNation.

