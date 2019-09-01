The time is now for Oregon football to rebound

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Oregon had the chance to beat the No. 16 Auburn Tigers on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in front of 60,662 screaming fans and the nation watching.

A win would send the No. 11 Ducks and the Pac-12 Conference into national relevancy. For 59 minutes and 51 seconds, Oregon's College Football Playoff dreams were intact. Auburn led for nine seconds of the game but it was the only nine seconds that mattered. The Tigers beat the Ducks, 27-21, on a last minute drive commanded by freshman quarterback Bo Nix in his first career start.

Following the defeat-sealing touchdown, senior linebackers Troy Dye and La'Mar Winston Jr. walked off the field, shed their helmets, huddled together and shared a few private words before walking through the tunnel to the Cowboys locker room. The somber locker room waited to hear from the veteran leaders.

It was a stark difference to the swagger of the Ducks' defense in the first half. In defensive coordinator Andy Avalos' debut, the Ducks showed multiple defensive looks, controlling the battle in the trenches and demonstrated stout red zone defense.

In the first half, the Tigers' three red-zone trips only netted three points. Nix looked constantly hurried and threw two interceptions with one snatched by junior cornerback Thomas Graham and one to sophomore safety Jevon Holland.

Neither turnover was converted into points for the Ducks. One of many "what ifs" which enter the mind when contemplating how Oregon blew a 21-6 lead.

"We played our asses off and played balls to the wall," Dye said. "We have to play harder next time and turn those turnovers into touchdowns."

BLUNDERS

What if Oregon's largest and most experienced receiver had played? Before the game, to the surprise of many, wide receiver Juwan Johnson walked onto the field in sweats instead of Oregon's Nike "nightmare green" and white uniform.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert would be without the 6-foot-6 graduate transfer, who has become a go-to big-bodied target. Another loss to the Ducks receiving corps that is already without senior Brenden Schooler and freshman Mycah Pittman.

Those "what ifs?" are compounded by mistakes.

A dropped touchdown pass by Bryan Addison on what would've given Oregon a 14-0 lead. Then, a subsequent missed 20-yard field goal attempt.

An 81-yard punt return by Holland was wasted when Herbert and running back CJ Verdell muffed an exchange and Auburn returned the fumble to the 3-yard line.

A chaotic scene of time outs when Herbert had to be helped off the field after banging knees with an Auburn defender, which resulted in the burning of UO's final two timeouts before Verdell was stopped short of the first down.

BUT THERE'S HOPE

It wasn't all mistakes. Actually, the highlights were quite splendid and encouraging.



Holland averaged 44 yards on three punt returns.

In his 34th consecutive start, Dye recorded a career-high 15 tackles.



Oregon passed the "next man up" test at receiver. Jaylon Redd showed tremendous footwork and finished with a career-high nine catches. Johnny Johnson III looked poised and set career-highs in both receiving yards and receptions.

Herbert completed 28 passes and extended his streak of consecutive games with a passing touchdown to 29 straight games. Seven Ducks caught a pass from Herbert.

CAN THEY REBOUND?

The Ducks are starting the season 0-1 for the first time since 2011. No, a week one loss does not mean the sky is falling on the 2019 Oregon football season, however, the defeat initiates an uphill fight as no team has ever rebounded from a week one loss to make the final field of four. Of course, the Pac-12 title is still wide open.

In Oregon coach Mario Cristobal's words, the Ducks are built on a foundation that can stand the test of a blow this big.

"We have a really good group of leaders and our program is built from the inside out," Cristobal said. "So when situations like this hit, you're prepared to bounce back and move forward."

So, how did Dye and Winston Jr. approach the Ducks after giving up a 21-6 advantage?

"That's confidential," said Holland.



For now, Oregon's resolve will stay private… But in six days at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks will be on full display once again.

