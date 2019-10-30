Time is now for Bears Matt Nagy to “earn” his ’18 coach of the year award

For the 2018 season, Matt Nagy was voted NFL coach of the year. Now he needs to validate that award.

Not that overseeing a turnaround from 5-11 to 12-4 is not its own prima facie case for a COY honor. But…

Last season he was new as a head coach, meaning that defensive coordinators didn't start the year with film on his offense. His quarterback was "new," or was at least an unknown of sorts (for the first half of the season) because of coming from a different, more conservative philosophical starting point. He'd inherited his defensive coordinator and a top-10 defense, which his boss then supplemented with one of the game's elite edge rushers.

His team had "earned" him a fourth-place schedule, meaning that he was facing the 5-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 3-13 New York Giants in 2018, instead of the 11-5 New Orleans Saints and 13-3 Los Angeles Rams in the two games dictated by the previous year's finishing point.

His defense led a charmed injury year. This year it is without linchpin lineman Akiem Hicks, as well as Fangio as coordinator. His offense had guard Kyle Long for six of the first seven games last season.

All of which converged for a magical season for a rookie head coach, one who'd experienced virtually no rough patches through his first 10 years as an NFL assistant, all with Andy Reid, one of the great offensive coaches of this era. When the Philadelphia Eagles stumbled in 2012, one of only three losing seasons for Reid there, he immediately was hired in Kansas City, took Nagy with him, and proceeded to go 11-5 with the Chiefs, the first of five straight winning seasons Nagy experienced there.

But Nagy is for the first time operating without a net (Reid) and with expectations. He's never known been around failure at the NFL level and he has frayed around the edges at time. Nagy talked about his team donning blinders and earmuffs to tune out criticism and questioning, then bristled and barked from the podium at a media member doing nothing more than taking notes but with a slight shake of his head at some of Nagy's comments.

"This is the way I look at it: This is a learning tool for all of us," Nagy said on Wednesday. "For myself, big-time included. So how do we use this to make us tougher for the rest of the season and the rest of the way that we go, for all of us?"

The expectations are natural consequence of an almost fairy-tale rookie season as an NFL head coach: a defense snagging takeaways at historic levels, defensive linemen scoring touchdowns, post-game dance steps, fawning media coverage and public adulation and so on. Now there is a growing "book" on himself as NFL opponents, particularly defensive coordinators learn what he, his offense and his quarterback can and can't do.

"When you have adversity and you hit a couple lows in your season, you honestly never know how your team is going to react to it," Nagy said. "Last year, we went through a two-game losing streak. So, we've never hit this road before, a three-game [losing streak]. And especially with the expectations."

All of which means that while the 2018 award for Coach of the Year was warranted because of overall results, the 2019 represents a far greater test for Nagy.

If he is indeed a true coach of the year, prove it. Now.

First, some context

Coach of The Year awards are past tense; they're for the season just concluded.

But honorees have proved to be genuine talents, typically at the beginning or continuing a run of success. Nagy obviously doesn't have a past record of his own successes the way others have, so it falls to him to validate his selection going forward. Sean McVay, Nagy's more common "comp," follows his COY award with a 13-3 mark and Super Bowl trip in 2018. Bruce Arians won in 2012 filling in for Chuck Pagano, then got his own gig and went 24-8 over the next two seasons. Nagy's year-after isn't going as well as McVay's or Arians'. So far...

Year COY Winner Track Record 2017 Sean McVay Repeated as NFCW champ in 2018 2016 Jason Garrett Took Dallas to playoffs three of last five years, winning record four of last five 2015 Ron Rivera Third straight NFCS title, reached Super Bowl, wild card in 2017 2014 Bruce Arians 11-5 in 2014, won NFCS in 2015 and reached NFC championship game 2013 Ron Rivera Won first of three NFCS titles 2012 Bruce Arians Filled in when Chuck Pagano was sick, Colts went 9-3 2011 Jim Harbaugh Took 49ers to 13-3 and first of three straight NFC championship games 2010 Bill Belinchick Enough said 2009 Marvin Lewis Bengals won AFCS, reached playoffs five of next six years

Next-level coaching needed

The challenge for Nagy, beyond playing a role in keeping the team together emotionally and levels of belief high, is to demonstrate to the NFL that he is capable of "coaching," not simply rolling out a game plan and besting defenses that don't really know his plans or his quarterback. That is perhaps the key to whether quarterback Mitch Trubisky has another level to his game and that Nagy can out-coach in particular the defensive schemers opposite him.

"We were just looking for answers in lots of different ways and trying to adapt with as much as we can with our players and our scheme," Nagy said "If we think we've found something that works, we want to build off of that. For us, as much as it stinks that we lost, we want to pull the good from it. What is that?

"And once you know what that is, you realize that they know it, too. What are they going to do? What are their adjustments going to be and how do we counteract that?"

