All-time Notre Dame NFL draft selections: New York Jets edition
The New York Jets came into existence in 1960 as the New York Titans of the AFL. They kept that name for three seasons before switching to the Jets in 1963 and their AFL and Super Bowl championships in 1968 played a huge part in the eventual AFL-NFL merger.
History hasn’t been so kind to the Jets however as they’ve never gotten back to the Super Bowl since Joe Namath’s famed guarantee over the Colts in January of 1969 and they’re a franchise that went just 6-27 from 2020-2021. Last year saw a turn however as they still finished in last place in their division, but won seven games. Could a playoff spot be in the picture this year?
It hasn’t happened often but perhaps a Notre Dame player could be on their way to get drafted by the Jets. It’s something that has happened just four times before.
Here are the four former Notre Dame players to ever be drafted by the New York Jets:
John Huarte
David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss
Player: John Huarte
Position: Quarterback
Draft Year: 1965 (AFL)
Round: 2
Overall Selection: 12
Paul Seiler
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player: Paul Seiler
Position: Guard
Draft Year: 1967
Round: 1
Overall Selection: 23
Bob Crable
Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Player: Bob Crable
Position: Linebacker
Draft Year: 1982
Round: 1
Overall Selection: 23
Craig Hentrich
AP Photo/Mike Roemer
Player: Craig Hentrich
Position: Kicker-Punter
Draft Year: 1993
Round: 8
Overall Selection: 200