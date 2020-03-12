It's time for the NHL to do the right thing and suspend the season

The NHL Board of Governors will meet this afternoon, presumably to discuss the fate of the remainder of the 2019-20 NHL regular season due to the U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus.

The highly-contagious, dangerous virus has forced shutdowns of conferences, sports leagues and other high-attendance events all over the country in the last couple of days, including the NBA's suspension of their regular season on Wednesday night. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus just ahead of a Jazz/Thunder game and that immediately set up the dominoes to fall for the entire league.

That's the same Utah Jazz team, by the way, that played in a number of arenas shared by the NBA/NHL over the last week, including a game in Boston at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics last Friday night.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision [on Wednesday night] to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," said the NHL in a statement. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update [on Thursday]."

Just a couple days ago, the NHL was going to continue with business as usual unless state, town or municipal governments mandated they shutter their doors, and the tentative plan would have been to play in empty arenas for as long as possible.

An NBA player already testing positive for the virus and multiple NBA teams already being put into self-quarantine, however, has drastically changed the calculus. The only right thing for the NHL to do at this point is suspend the rest of their regular season, even if no NHL player has yet been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It's only a matter of time before that happens and cancelling games right now can drastically help reduce the spread of a virus that's already forced the entire country of Italy to shut down.

Perhaps there is a chance a couple of months down the road to resume the NHL schedule with late-starting Stanley Cup playoff rounds once the virus is under control, as it appears is happening in places like China and South Korea after drastic preventative measures were taken. Maybe the only end result is this 2019-20 season will forever have an asterisk attached to it as the year that was permanently shortened by the coronavirus.

Undoubtedly there is going to be massive fallout from cancelling a month of games, and possibly an entire spring of Stanley Cup Playoffs. The salary cap will have to be recalculated and certainly can't be counted on going up to the $84-88 million range as the league had already forecasted a few weeks ago. Tens of thousands of NHL arena workers are going to be out of work, and out of money, over the next few months with all games cleared from the schedule.

Hopefully pro sports leagues that have printed money over the years can step up now and support those lifeblood workers that have helped make the big four North American pro sports leagues the best in the world. That's something Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban already talked about immediately in the wake of the NBA suspending its season. The fiscal part of the decision will be a sobering one once the numbers get crunched, but that's really not what's at stake for the next few months.

Nobody has the definitive answers as to what is going to happen, but we can all be hopeful that a month or two down the road this will be in the rearview mirror from a health, financial and quality of life perspective. Countries that had early, abundant testing and instituted drastic measures first are the ones having the best success stories, so that is the model that U.S. government and big business alike should be following.

The CDC has already recommended that sports leagues with massive attendance like the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS shut down for the time being for the greater good of all Americans.

There's no doubt this is going to suck for hockey fans, and this humble hockey writer includes himself in that company.

But it's time for the NHL to do what's right for everybody - even if it means doing what might have been unthinkable just a couple of weeks ago.

It's time for the NHL to suspend this season until things are back to normal.

It's time for the NHL to do the right thing and suspend the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston