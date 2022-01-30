What time are NFL playoff games today? TV channels, schedule, live stream for Sunday’s AFC, NFC Championship Round

After the greatest playoff weekend in the 102-year history of professional football, the 2022 NFL Playoff action continues with even more excitement ahead as the AFC and NFC Championship games take place this Sunday, January 30.

First, at 3:05 p.m. ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in the franchise’s first AFC Championship game since 1988, head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Grim Reaper himself, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, immediately after the Bengals vs Chiefs game, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will battle it out with Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams in a West-Coast-showdown taking place at SoFi Stadium. Kick-off time is at 6:40 p.m. ET.

SoFi Stadium is the home of Super Bowl LVI taking place on February 13, 2022 right in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with all of the Super Bowl and Olympic coverage.

See below for the complete Sunday slate of 2022 NFL Championship Round games and find out additional information on how to watch both games as the post-season football frenzy continues.

2022 NFL Championship Round Schedule

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: FOX

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.

