What time is the NFL Draft and how can I watch it?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will reveal Jacksonville’s selection (Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is here as teams cross their fingers and hope for a franchise-changing pick, in what is one of the highlights of the NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will again have the first selection of the NFL Draft, after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick last year but finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record.

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is the favourite to go first after emerging as a top candidate in his senior season. The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans will also have top-three picks, with offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu and Evan Neal, and defensive players Sauce Gardner and Travon Walker also highly rated.

Three quarterbacks went in the top three picks last year but this year’s class is not as stacked. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is the top-ranked QB on most boards, while wide receiver Drake London will look to match the impact of last year’s top offensive rookie Ja’Marr Chase.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When is it?

The first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft will be made at around 1am BST on Friday 29 April. The remainder of the first round will follow, while rounds two and three, and then four through seven, will take place across the next two days.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing full coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft, with their programming beginning at 11pm BST on Thursday 28 April on Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

NFL draft order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6 Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)