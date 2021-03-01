It’s time for the NBA to change its logo to a Black player. Here's why

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyrie Irving is right.

It’s time for the NBA to change its logo by patterning it after one of its most notable Black players.

The only place where Irving might be wrong is in his choice of player.

The Brooklyn Nets guard on Wednesday launched the discussion with an Instagram post of a modified logo that featured late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant as the logo model. Lakers star Jerry West served as the model for the NBA logo that Alan Siegel created in 1969 — though the league doesn't officially recognize it's West.

Half a century later, Irving thinks it’s time to update the logo.

"Gotta Happen,” he wrote to his more than 14 million followers on Instagram, “idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyrie (Kaire) (@kyrieirving)

During a postgame interview Thursday, Irving added more context about his proposal to feature Bryant as the logo.

“As a native Black man, as a native Black king,” Irving said, “I think it's part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture, forward.

“I know that it probably was met with some people that love the idea and some people that don't like it.

“He was the standard for our generation, and he will continue on, and I want that to be something in history that is changed forever, that our generation was part of that change.”

Kobe Bryant launches a game-tying 3 over Richard Hamilton with 2.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 in the NBA Finals in L.A., June 8, 2004.
Kobe Bryant launches a game-tying 3 over Richard Hamilton with 2.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 in the NBA Finals in L.A., June 8, 2004.

I understand Irving's sentiment. He is smart to seize on the timing with Bryant’s popularity still sky high barely a year removed from his tragic death in a helicopter accident at age 41.

Bryant would be a fine choice, even though he has a complicated and controversial past that included a sexual assault case. But there are other choices that should be considered because the logo is a big deal with a complicated history and it's fate and future deserved careful consideration. It shouldn’t be decided by a Twitter poll or any popularity contest of the moment. There should be a committee made up of past and present players, league executives and historians who can discuss options.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern never acknowledged the logo was based on West, even if everyone knows it is. But now there’s no going back. Removing a player as the logo would create a maelstrom of controversy.

There’s no question the logo must remain a player. And there should be no question it needs to become a Black player.

The NBA is overwhelmingly Black. According to a 2020 study by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports, 74.2% of the league’s players identified themselves as Black or African-American as of Nov. 1, 2019. But no one needs a spreadsheet to tell us what we already know. Black players are the backbone of the NBA and their contributions should be recognized and celebrated at the very least through the important symbolism of the league’s ubiquitous logo.

You won’t get much argument from West on this issue, either. He has never embraced being the logo and suggested during a 2017 ESPN interview it should be a silhouette of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook or Michael Jordan flying through the air or LeBron James dunking. ESPN went so far as to create some cool logo prototypes.

Irving, like any human, is subjectively biased to his own experience. He’s 28 and grew up watching and admiring Bryant. Come on, how can you not love a player known as the Black Mamba?

I grew up in Los Angeles in the 1980s hearing about how great Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were. I watched Abdul-Jabbar’s beautiful and poetic skyhook, which Pat Riley accurately called “the greatest offensive weapon in sports.”

Magic Johnson helped save the NBA and was the happiest and most enthusiastic athlete I’ve ever watched compete in any sport. If there was a way to capture his smile and joy in silhouette, he might serve as the prototype for any logo in any sport on the planet.

Bulls&#39; Michael Jordan tries to reach around Lakers&#39; Magic Johnson in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 1991 in Inglewood, Calif.
Bulls' Michael Jordan tries to reach around Lakers' Magic Johnson in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 1991 in Inglewood, Calif.

But Jordan was the best basketball player I ever saw. When you consider his offense, his defense, his jaw-dropping athleticism and his dominance in the biggest of moments, he’s a tough act to follow.

In a 2015 interview with HuffPost, West first suggested Jordan as the new logo, even if he was loath to admit why. “I hate to say it’s not a Laker, but Michael Jordan,” West said. “He’s been the greatest player I’ve ever seen.”

Of course, paying royalties for a player’s Iikeness could be an issue. The NBA doesn't pay West — it's an unlicensed image. And getting the rights to use Jordan’s image would probably cost more than the combined net worth of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Scrooge McDuck and Tony Stark.

I don’t know who the new logo will end up being. Any of these players make sense. Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leading scorer. But James will probably pass him. Jordan was simply magnificent.

And then, of course, there’s Bryant. The timing could be perfect for making him the logo. The NBA has been one of the savviest leagues when it comes to public relations, and announcing a new logo will be modeled after Bryant during his May induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame may just be too good of a shot to pass up.

Wouldn’t that be perfectly fitting for Bryant’s legacy?

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Time for NBA logo to swap Jerry West to a Black player. But which one?

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Brooklyn		-152-3.5-
San Antonio		+125+3.5-
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Oladipo turned down two-year, $45.2M extension from Rockets

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo has reportedly turned down a two-year, $45.2M extension from the team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • A signed Luka Doncic rookie card reportedly sold for a record $4.6 million

    Luka Doncic is, once again, shattering records.

  • ‘This was embarrassing’: Rockets lose 11th straight in historic loss to Memphis

    In a 49-point loss to Memphis, Houston missed 41 3-pointers and shot its lowest percentage from the field (27.7%) in franchise history.

  • A 17-game schedule likely means Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes in 2021

    As the NFL closes in on a new slate of TV deals so that it can officially expand the regular season to 17 games, the formula that will be used to determine each team’s seventeenth game will pay immediate dividends for the league, the networks (or at least one of them), and anyone interested in [more]

  • Sixers credit assistant Sam Cassell for Ben Simmons’ offensive success

    The Philadelphia 76ers give credit to assistant Sam Cassell for his work with Ben Simmons on the offensive end.

  • Lakers blow out Warriors, Giannis propels Bucks over Clippers

    LeBron James scored 19 points and had plenty of time to sit back and enjoy the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-91 NBA victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

  • Pelicans vs. Jazz: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

    Looking to break out of another losing streak, the New Orleans Pelicans (14-19) host the league's best team in the Utah Jazz (27-7).

  • Draymond Green with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 02/28/2021

  • Bradley Beal says Josh Okogie caused his third quarter takeover: 'It's his fault'

    Note to defenders, don't tempt Bradley Beal. It won't end well.

  • Michigan State basketball struggles vs. two opponents: Maryland and the schedule

    Time is running out for Michigan State basketball to make an NCAA push, and the tired Spartans' 73-55 loss at Maryland leaves little margin for error.

  • Golden Globes: 'Tears' as Chloe Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win best director

    Chloe Zhao is hailed as a "huge inspiration for young Asian girls" after her Golden Globes win.

  • Zlatan's attack on LeBron James echoes the hypocrisy of the American right

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticism of LeBron’s activism is a rehash of the familiar Fox News double standard: that it’s OK for athletes to speak out on issues as long as conservatives agree At the end of Black History Month, the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a larger-than-life figure who has resuscitated an entire city during a remarkable season with Milan, felt the need to take time out of his schedule to criticize LeBron James for using his global platform to turn a spotlight on social injustices in the United States. LeBron has been one of the NBA’s leading voices in the ongoing fight against police brutality, racism, inequality and social change, using his voice in a way that will have him permanently listed with the great athlete-activists of the past such as Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Craig Hodges and Colin Kaepernick. Etan Thomas Apparently, Ibrahmovic believes that’s not his place. In an interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, Ibrahimovic felt compelled to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star and any sportsperson who dares to use their position and platform to speak out on issues beyond the narrow focus of the sport they play. “I like (James) a lot,” Ibrahimovic said. “He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing. “I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I’m no politician. If I’d been a politician, I would be doing politics. “This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.” On Friday, after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron responded to the criticism from Zlatan by vowing never to stay silent about social causes. As he put it to reporters: “I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community. “Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. “I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.” LeBron James addresses the media at the 2018 opening of the I Promise School, a district-run public school in his Ohio hometown of Akron that was the brainchild of James’s foundation and the city’s public school district. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images LeBron didn’t stop there. He went on to reference a Canal Plus interview with Ibrahimovic from three years ago where he blamed “undercover racism” for what he’s considered unfair treatment by the Swedish media. “He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework.” Maybe Ibrahimovic watched a little too much Fox News while he was living in the US during his two-year spell with the LA Galaxy, because his criticism sounded very familiar to Laura Ingraham, the conservative opinionator who infamously demanded that LeBron “shut up and dribble” in a segment many perceived as racist. It’s a line of argument that exposed Ingraham and the entire American right wing: It’s perfectly OK for athletes to use their platform when they are promoting a narrative that you agree with or that is personal to you. That double standard was on full display last year when the GOP invited NFL and college football legend Herschel Walker to be a speaker at the Republican national convention. However, if the narrative is in opposition to their personal beliefs, then the athlete needs to stay in his lane, or stick to sports, or shut up and dribble – or as Ibrahimovic put it – do what you’re good at doing. And again, as LeBron pointed out, Ibrahimovic had zero problem speaking out about the racism and discrimination he felt that he was a victim of. That’s the definition of hypocrisy. And finally, for the record, LeBron’s decision to stand with the athletes and activists across America in calling for an end to the police killings of unarmed Black and Brown people isn’t “politics”, but a demand for basic human rights. And that’s something that anyone – no matter what color, race, nationality, place of origin, background, religion, occupation or status – should have the moral courage to support. Like Dr Martin Luther King said, there comes a point when silence is betrayal.

  • Bruce Brown is the Brooklyn Nets’ unexpected breakthrough player

    Bruce Brown has found new life playing with the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Scrimmage recap: Brohm "pleased with direction we are going" on defense

    The verdict: Purdue is a work-in-progress. "I think camp has gone well to this point," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. One of those areas that is making progress is the defense, which is a point of emphasis this spring under new co-coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert.

  • LeBron James Responds to Zlatan's 'Stick to Sports' Comments: 'I Would Never Shut Up About Things That's Wrong'

    LeBron James responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's criticisms claiming that the Lakers star was too political, saying he wouldn't "shut up" about injustice.

  • Ellen Pompeo Criticizes "White Hollywood" Amid Golden Globes Controversy

    "Pull up, show up and get this issue resolved," Ellen wrote in an open letter.

  • Michigan football gets commitment from Grosse Pointe South 5-star CB Will Johnson

    Grosse Pointe South five-star cornerback Will Johnson committed to Michigan football on Sunday, joining the Wolverines' 2022 class

  • Chuck Todd is a 'let Russ cook' kind of guy, likes Westbrook's energy

    NBC News and Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd joined the Wizards Pregame Live crew to discuss all things Wizards basketball ahead of their Sunday night meeting at Boston, including Russell Westbrook.

  • Is Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey worth the Texans’ attention?

    The Houston Texans have a need at center, and Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey might be worth their scouting efforts.

  • Report: Dan Snyder is still not planning to sell the Washington Football Team

    It's been a tumultuous year for Dan Snyder, but a report from Adam Schefter shows that he still has no intentions of selling the team.