All-time NASCAR Truck Series champions
The all-time list of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champions starts with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr., who has four career championships. Active driver Matt Crafton and Jack Sprague each have three titles and are second on the all-time list. In total, 19 drivers have won a Camping World Truck Series title since the series debuted in 1995.

Below is the list of all-time champions in the Camping World Truck Series.

Last update: Following 2021 season

Year

Driver

Owner

Manufacturer

Wins

2021

Ben Rhodes

Duke Thorson

Toyota

2

2020

Sheldon Creed

Maurice Gallagher Jr.

Chevrolet

5

2019

Matt Crafton (3)

Duke Thorson

Ford

0

2018

Brett Moffitt

Shigeaki Hattori

Toyota

6

2017

Christopher Bell

Kyle Busch

Toyota

5

2016

Johnny Sauter

Maurice Gallagher Jr.

Chevrolet

3

2015

Erik Jones

Kyle Busch

Toyota

3

2014

Matt Crafton (2)

Duke Thorson

Toyota

2

2013

Matt Crafton

Duke Thorson

Toyota

1

2012

James Buescher

Steve Turner

Chevrolet

4

2011

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress

Chevrolet

2

2010

Todd Bodine (2)

Stephen Germain

Toyota

4

2009

Ron Hornaday Jr. (4)

Kevin Harvick

Chevrolet

6

2008

Johnny Benson

Bill Davis

Toyota

5

2007

Ron Hornaday Jr. (3)

Kevin Harvick

Chevrolet

4

2006

Todd Bodine

Stephen Germain

Toyota

3

2005

Ted Musgrave

Jim Smith

Dodge

1

2004

Bobby Hamilton

Self-owned

Dodge

4

2003

Travis Kvapil

Steve Coulter

Chevrolet

1

2002

Mike Bliss

Steve Coulter

Chevrolet

5

2001

Jack Sprague (3)

Rick Hendrick

Chevrolet

4

2000

Greg Biffle

Jack Roush

Ford

5

1999

Jack Sprague (2)

Rick Hendrick

Chevrolet

3

1998

Ron Hornaday Jr. (2)

Dale Earnhardt

Chevrolet

6

1997

Jack Sprague

Rick Hendrick

Chevrolet

3

1996

Ron Hornaday Jr.

Dale Earnhardt

Chevrolet

4

1995

Mike Skinner

Richard Childress

Chevrolet

8

