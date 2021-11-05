All-time NASCAR Truck Series champions

The all-time list of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champions starts with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr., who has four career championships. Active driver Matt Crafton and Jack Sprague each have three titles and are second on the all-time list. In total, 19 drivers have won a Camping World Truck Series title since the series debuted in 1995.

Below is the list of all-time champions in the Camping World Truck Series.

Last update: Following 2021 season