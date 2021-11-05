All-time NASCAR Truck Series champions
The all-time list of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champions starts with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr., who has four career championships. Active driver Matt Crafton and Jack Sprague each have three titles and are second on the all-time list. In total, 19 drivers have won a Camping World Truck Series title since the series debuted in 1995.
Below is the list of all-time champions in the Camping World Truck Series.
Last update: Following 2021 season
Year
Driver
Owner
Manufacturer
Wins
2021
Ben Rhodes
Duke Thorson
Toyota
2
2020
Sheldon Creed
Maurice Gallagher Jr.
Chevrolet
5
2019
Matt Crafton (3)
Duke Thorson
Ford
0
2018
Brett Moffitt
Shigeaki Hattori
Toyota
6
2017
Christopher Bell
Kyle Busch
Toyota
5
2016
Johnny Sauter
Maurice Gallagher Jr.
Chevrolet
3
2015
Erik Jones
Kyle Busch
Toyota
3
2014
Matt Crafton (2)
Duke Thorson
Toyota
2
2013
Matt Crafton
Duke Thorson
Toyota
1
2012
James Buescher
Steve Turner
Chevrolet
4
2011
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress
Chevrolet
2
2010
Todd Bodine (2)
Stephen Germain
Toyota
4
2009
Ron Hornaday Jr. (4)
Kevin Harvick
Chevrolet
6
2008
Johnny Benson
Bill Davis
Toyota
5
2007
Ron Hornaday Jr. (3)
Kevin Harvick
Chevrolet
4
2006
Todd Bodine
Stephen Germain
Toyota
3
2005
Ted Musgrave
Jim Smith
Dodge
1
2004
Bobby Hamilton
Self-owned
Dodge
4
2003
Travis Kvapil
Steve Coulter
Chevrolet
1
2002
Mike Bliss
Steve Coulter
Chevrolet
5
2001
Jack Sprague (3)
Rick Hendrick
Chevrolet
4
2000
Greg Biffle
Jack Roush
Ford
5
1999
Jack Sprague (2)
Rick Hendrick
Chevrolet
3
1998
Ron Hornaday Jr. (2)
Dale Earnhardt
Chevrolet
6
1997
Jack Sprague
Rick Hendrick
Chevrolet
3
1996
Ron Hornaday Jr.
Dale Earnhardt
Chevrolet
4
1995
Mike Skinner
Richard Childress
Chevrolet
8