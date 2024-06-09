What time NASCAR on today? Sonoma start time, starting grid, odds, TV and Cup Series points standings

Austin Cindric made major waves in terms of the NASCAR Cup Series points standings last week, securing a win at Gateway and taking away yet another spot for a driver to eventually get in on points.

Not for nothing, but Sonoma, a road course in the heart of Wine Country, would seem to be a great place for it to happen again.

Yes, there are plenty of drivers with premier road course acumen that are seeking their first wins of the season including Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher. And yet, it's last year's winner, Martin Truex Jr. who finds himself atop the odds board and another victory would tie Truex with Jeff Gordon for the most in track history.

Oh, and did we mention Kyle Larson got his waiver and is officially playoff eligible again?

Pole sitter Joey Logano

Meanwhile, it was Joey Logano who won the pole position during Saturday's qualifying.

Obviously, there are plenty of storylines heading into Sunday's race. Here's everything you need to know about the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma will start at 3:30 p.m.

Where is NASCAR racing this weekend?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held at Sonoma Raceway in California.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Fox will air the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It will be the last NASCAR broadcast of the season for Fox.

NASCAR starting lineup for Sonoma

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

20th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24th - Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

28th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31st - Cam Waters, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford -

32nd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

34th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

NASCAR Sonoma odds

(Odds according to Hard Rock Bet)

+575: Martin Truex Jr.

+750: Kyle Larson

+800: Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, William Byron

+850: Chase Elliott

+900: Tyler Reddick

+1300: AJ Allmendinger

+1400: Chris Buescher

+1500: Michael McDowell

+2000: Denny Hamlin

+2250: Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez

+2500: Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain

+3000: Will Brown

+4000: Joey Logano

+5000: Alex Bowman

+6000: Cam Waters

+10000: Brad Keselowski, Carson Hocevar, Chase Briscoe, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley

+20000: Bubba Wallace

+25000: Austin Dillon

+50000: Zane Smith, Josh Berry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson

+100000: Daniel Hemric, Kaz Grala, Harrison Burton

NASCAR points standings

Driver Wins Points 1. Denny Hamlin 3 534 2. William Byron 3 488 3. Kyle Larson 2 513 4. Christopher Bell 2 437 5. Chase Elliott 1 507 6. Tyler Reddick 1 473 7. Brad Keselowski 1 437 8. Austin Cindric 1 305 9. Daniel Suarez 1 290 10. Martin Truex Jr. 0 490 11. Ty Gibbs 0 465 t-12. Alex Bowman 0 417 t-12. Ross Chastain 0 417 14. Ryan Blaney 0 405 15. Bubba Wallace 0 371 16. Chris Buescher 0 368 -------------------------------------- -- ---- 17. Chase Briscoe 0 358 (-10) 18. Joey Logano 0 354 (-14) 19. Kyle Busch 0 348 (-20) 20. Josh Berry 0 264 (-104)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Sonoma TV schedule, starting grid, green flag time, Cup points