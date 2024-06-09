What time NASCAR on today? Sonoma start time, starting grid, odds, TV and Cup Series points standings
Austin Cindric made major waves in terms of the NASCAR Cup Series points standings last week, securing a win at Gateway and taking away yet another spot for a driver to eventually get in on points.
Not for nothing, but Sonoma, a road course in the heart of Wine Country, would seem to be a great place for it to happen again.
Yes, there are plenty of drivers with premier road course acumen that are seeking their first wins of the season including Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher. And yet, it's last year's winner, Martin Truex Jr. who finds himself atop the odds board and another victory would tie Truex with Jeff Gordon for the most in track history.
Oh, and did we mention Kyle Larson got his waiver and is officially playoff eligible again?
Meanwhile, it was Joey Logano who won the pole position during Saturday's qualifying.
Obviously, there are plenty of storylines heading into Sunday's race. Here's everything you need to know about the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma will start at 3:30 p.m.
Where is NASCAR racing this weekend?
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held at Sonoma Raceway in California.
What channel is NASCAR on today?
Fox will air the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It will be the last NASCAR broadcast of the season for Fox.
NASCAR starting lineup for Sonoma
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Cam Waters, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford -
32nd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
34th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
36th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
NASCAR Sonoma odds
(Odds according to Hard Rock Bet)
+575: Martin Truex Jr.
+750: Kyle Larson
+800: Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, William Byron
+850: Chase Elliott
+900: Tyler Reddick
+1300: AJ Allmendinger
+1400: Chris Buescher
+1500: Michael McDowell
+2000: Denny Hamlin
+2250: Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez
+2500: Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain
+3000: Will Brown
+4000: Joey Logano
+5000: Alex Bowman
+6000: Cam Waters
+10000: Brad Keselowski, Carson Hocevar, Chase Briscoe, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley
+20000: Bubba Wallace
+25000: Austin Dillon
+50000: Zane Smith, Josh Berry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson
+100000: Daniel Hemric, Kaz Grala, Harrison Burton
NASCAR points standings
Driver
Wins
Points
1. Denny Hamlin
3
534
2. William Byron
3
488
3. Kyle Larson
2
513
4. Christopher Bell
2
437
5. Chase Elliott
1
507
6. Tyler Reddick
1
473
7. Brad Keselowski
1
437
8. Austin Cindric
1
305
9. Daniel Suarez
1
290
10. Martin Truex Jr.
0
490
11. Ty Gibbs
0
465
t-12. Alex Bowman
0
417
t-12. Ross Chastain
0
417
14. Ryan Blaney
0
405
15. Bubba Wallace
0
371
16. Chris Buescher
0
368
--------------------------------------
--
----
17. Chase Briscoe
0
358 (-10)
18. Joey Logano
0
354 (-14)
19. Kyle Busch
0
348 (-20)
20. Josh Berry
0
264 (-104)
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Sonoma TV schedule, starting grid, green flag time, Cup points