What time is NASCAR on today? Green flag, TV channel, starting lineup for Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR concludes its four-races-across-three-time-zones weekend with a Cup Series race at Gateway, aka Worldwide Technology Raceway, on Sunday.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for Sunday afternoon and will serve as the 15th regular season race of the season for stock car racing's premier series.
Michael McDowell blistered the field in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new track record with a time of 32.318 seconds in taking the poll. Austin Cindric will start alongside in Row 1.
Here's everything to know for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Where is NASCAR racing today?
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be held at Worldwide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile, egg-shaped oval with flat corners.
What time is NASCAR on today?
Coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to start at 3:30 p.m.
What channel is the NASCAR race on today?
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will air on FS1.
NASCAR starting lineup
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
NASCAR odds for Gateway
(Odds according to Hard Rock Bet)
+600: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson
+800: Ryan Blaney
+850: Christopher Bell
+900: Martin Truex Jr.
+1000: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, William Byron
+1100: Brad Keselowski
+1200: Kyle Busch
+1300: Ty Gibbs
+1500: Chase Elliott
+1600: Chris Buescher
+1750: Ross Chastain
+4000: Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman
+5000: Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry
+6000: Noah Gragson
+10000: Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell
+15000: Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric
+20000: Austin Dillon
+25000: Corey LaJoie, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece
+50000: Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., John Hunter Nemechek
+100000: Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton
+250000: Derek Kraus, Kaz Grala
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR today: Start time, starting grid, odds, TV schedule for Gateway