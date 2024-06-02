What time is NASCAR on today? Green flag, TV channel, starting lineup for Enjoy Illinois 300

NASCAR concludes its four-races-across-three-time-zones weekend with a Cup Series race at Gateway, aka Worldwide Technology Raceway, on Sunday.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for Sunday afternoon and will serve as the 15th regular season race of the season for stock car racing's premier series.

Michael McDowell blistered the field in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new track record with a time of 32.318 seconds in taking the poll. Austin Cindric will start alongside in Row 1.

Here's everything to know for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

Michael McDowell (34) poses for a photo after winning the Busch Light Pole Award at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Where is NASCAR racing today?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be held at Worldwide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile, egg-shaped oval with flat corners.

What time is NASCAR on today?

Coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

What channel is the NASCAR race on today?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will air on FS1.

NASCAR starting lineup

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

NASCAR odds for Gateway

(Odds according to Hard Rock Bet)

+600: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson

+800: Ryan Blaney

+850: Christopher Bell

+900: Martin Truex Jr.

+1000: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, William Byron

+1100: Brad Keselowski

+1200: Kyle Busch

+1300: Ty Gibbs

+1500: Chase Elliott

+1600: Chris Buescher

+1750: Ross Chastain

+4000: Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman

+5000: Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry

+6000: Noah Gragson

+10000: Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell

+15000: Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric

+20000: Austin Dillon

+25000: Corey LaJoie, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece

+50000: Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., John Hunter Nemechek

+100000: Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton

+250000: Derek Kraus, Kaz Grala

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR today: Start time, starting grid, odds, TV schedule for Gateway