What time is NASCAR on today? Green flag, TV channel, starting lineup for Enjoy Illinois 300

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
NASCAR concludes its four-races-across-three-time-zones weekend with a Cup Series race at Gateway, aka Worldwide Technology Raceway, on Sunday.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for Sunday afternoon and will serve as the 15th regular season race of the season for stock car racing's premier series.

Michael McDowell blistered the field in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new track record with a time of 32.318 seconds in taking the poll. Austin Cindric will start alongside in Row 1.

Here's everything to know for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

Michael McDowell (34) poses for a photo after winning the Busch Light Pole Award at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Where is NASCAR racing today?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be held at Worldwide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile, egg-shaped oval with flat corners.

What time is NASCAR on today?

Coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

What channel is the NASCAR race on today?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will air on FS1.

NASCAR starting lineup

  1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

  2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

  3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

  4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

  5. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

  6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

  7. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

  8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

  9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

  10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

  11. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

  12. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

  13. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

  14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

  15. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet

  16. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

  17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

  18. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

  19. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

  20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

  21. Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford

  22. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

  23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

  25. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet

  26. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

  27. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

  28. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

  29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

  30. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

  31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

  32. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

  33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

  34. Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford

  35. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

  36. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

NASCAR odds for Gateway

(Odds according to Hard Rock Bet)

  • +600: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson

  • +800: Ryan Blaney

  • +850: Christopher Bell

  • +900: Martin Truex Jr.

  • +1000: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, William Byron

  • +1100: Brad Keselowski

  • +1200: Kyle Busch

  • +1300: Ty Gibbs

  • +1500: Chase Elliott

  • +1600: Chris Buescher

  • +1750: Ross Chastain

  • +4000: Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman

  • +5000: Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry

  • +6000: Noah Gragson

  • +10000: Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell

  • +15000: Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric

  • +20000: Austin Dillon

  • +25000: Corey LaJoie, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece

  • +50000: Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., John Hunter Nemechek

  • +100000: Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton

  • +250000: Derek Kraus, Kaz Grala

