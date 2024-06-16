What time is NASCAR race today? Starting lineup, TV coverage, odds from Iowa Speedway

Talladega, Darlington, Martinsville ...

Over the decades, NASCAR has turned a lot of small towns into household names.

This week, we can add the Central Iowa town of Newton, which sits east of Des Moines and west of Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Speedway was host to NASCAR's Xfinity Series for nearly all of the previous decade, and IndyCar has raced there since 2007. Sunday night, NASCAR's Cup Series makes its debut on the track that measures seven eighths of a mile.

The spotter stand was elbow to elbow during Saturday's practice session at Iowa.

NASCAR FYI Iowa Speedway is surrounded by corn, of course. But did you know all this about the NASCAR track?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

It's a Father's Day night race this week for NASCAR, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Where is NASCAR racing this weekend?

The Iowa Corn 350 is at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

With NBC taking over its half of the Cup Series schedule this week, the Iowa Corn 350 is on NBC's cable partner, the USA Network.

NASCAR qualifying results, starting lineup for Iowa

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

6. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

7. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

GREAT AMERICAN RACE Daytona 500 NASCAR tickets on sale now for 2025 Great American Race; Pitbull returning

Iowa Speedway is ready for its closeup.

13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

17. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

The @iowaspeedway in Newton won’t just be hosting the very first @NASCAR Cup Series in its history, but can also brag about setting a sell-out record, says Iowa Speedway President Eric Peterson. The pre-sales were so large, there were no tickets available by the time tickets… pic.twitter.com/KdMf5bHkYS — The Iowa Podcast (@IowaPod) June 13, 2024

25. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

29. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR odds for Iowa

Odds from HardRockBets.com

+375: Christopher Bell

+600: Kyle Larson

+700: Denny Hamlin

+850: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney

+1000: Martin Truex Jr.

Chase Briscoe is the top candidate to replace Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing. What he said yesterday about possibly leaving Ford and also not doing sprint-car races. The start of this clip comes after he was asked if he knows what he's doing next year. pic.twitter.com/A9ityaAlIV — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 15, 2024

+1200: Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, William Byron

+1300: Tyler Reddick

+1400: Chase Elliott

+2000: Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher

+2250: Kyle Busch

+3000: Bubba Wallace

+4000: Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe

+7500: Noah Gragson

+10000: Michael McDowell

+15000: Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez

+20000: Carson Hocevar, Austin Dillon, Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland

+25000: AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley

+50000: Zane Smith, Ricky Stenhouse, John Hunter Nemechek, Harrison Burton

+100000: David Starr, Corey Lajoie

+250000: Daniel Hemric, Kaz Grala

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR race today? What time, what channel; qualifying results and odds