What time is the NASCAR race today? Starting lineup, channel, odds for New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Christopher Bell already entered the week atop the NASCAR odds board for Sunday's USA Today 301 before he went out and won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
Outside of a few, fleeting moments of Cup Series practice, that's about all there is to go on at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.
Cup Series qualifying was a wash on Saturday, with Chase Elliott being awarded the pole thanks to NASCAR's metric. Martin Truex Jr., last year's winner of this event, is also expected to be fast.
Whether any of that comes to fruition, time will tell. But here's everything you need to know for today's 301-mile race including the starting grid and how to watch.
Where is the NASCAR race today?
The USA Today 301 will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the USA Today 301 is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.
What channel is the NASCAR race on today?
The USA Today 301 will air on USA and will stream on NBC Sports.
NASCAR starting lineup for New Hampshire
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet
NASCAR odds for New Hampshire
+375: Christopher Bell
+450: Martin Truex Jr.
+650: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott
+800: Kyle Larson
+900: Joey Logano
+1200: William Byron
+1400: Brad Keselowski
+2500: Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick
+3000: Josh Berry, Chris Buescher
+4000: Bubba Wallace
+5000: Kyle Busch
+6000: Alex Bowman
+7500: Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe
+10000: Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar
+15000: Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric
+20000: Justin Haley
+25000: Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland
+50000: Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie
+100000: Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton
+250000: Ty Dillon, Kaz Grala
NASCAR points standings
Driver
Wins
Points
1. Kyle Larson
3
583
2. Denny Hamlin
3
553
3. William Byron
3
537
4. Christopher Bell
2
498
5. Chase Elliott
1
591
6. Tyler Reddick
1
527
7. Ryan Blaney
1
501
8. Brad Keselowski
1
498
9. Daniel Suarez
1
352
10. Austin Cindric
1
327
11. Martin Truex Jr.
0
530
12. Ross Chastain
0
479
13. Ty Gibbs
0
478
14. Alex Bowman
0
474
15. Chris Buescher
0
435
16. Bubba Wallace
0
414
--------------------------------
--
----
17. Joey Logano
0
408 (-6)
18. Kyle Busch
0
383 (-31)
19. Chase Briscoe
0
370 (-44)
20. Todd Gilliland
0
317 (-97)
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV today; Starting grid, odds for New Hampshire on Sunday