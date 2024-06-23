What time is the NASCAR race today? Starting lineup, channel, odds for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Christopher Bell already entered the week atop the NASCAR odds board for Sunday's USA Today 301 before he went out and won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Outside of a few, fleeting moments of Cup Series practice, that's about all there is to go on at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Cup Series qualifying was a wash on Saturday, with Chase Elliott being awarded the pole thanks to NASCAR's metric. Martin Truex Jr., last year's winner of this event, is also expected to be fast.

Whether any of that comes to fruition, time will tell. But here's everything you need to know for today's 301-mile race including the starting grid and how to watch.

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JUNE 22: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Mobil 1 Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 22, 2024 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Where is the NASCAR race today?

The USA Today 301 will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the USA Today 301 is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

What channel is the NASCAR race on today?

The USA Today 301 will air on USA and will stream on NBC Sports.

NASCAR starting lineup for New Hampshire

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet

NASCAR odds for New Hampshire

+375: Christopher Bell

+450: Martin Truex Jr.

+650: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott

+800: Kyle Larson

+900: Joey Logano

+1200: William Byron

+1400: Brad Keselowski

+2500: Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick

+3000: Josh Berry, Chris Buescher

+4000: Bubba Wallace

+5000: Kyle Busch

+6000: Alex Bowman

+7500: Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe

+10000: Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar

+15000: Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric

+20000: Justin Haley

+25000: Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland

+50000: Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie

+100000: Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton

+250000: Ty Dillon, Kaz Grala

NASCAR points standings

Driver Wins Points 1. Kyle Larson 3 583 2. Denny Hamlin 3 553 3. William Byron 3 537 4. Christopher Bell 2 498 5. Chase Elliott 1 591 6. Tyler Reddick 1 527 7. Ryan Blaney 1 501 8. Brad Keselowski 1 498 9. Daniel Suarez 1 352 10. Austin Cindric 1 327 11. Martin Truex Jr. 0 530 12. Ross Chastain 0 479 13. Ty Gibbs 0 478 14. Alex Bowman 0 474 15. Chris Buescher 0 435 16. Bubba Wallace 0 414 -------------------------------- -- ---- 17. Joey Logano 0 408 (-6) 18. Kyle Busch 0 383 (-31) 19. Chase Briscoe 0 370 (-44) 20. Todd Gilliland 0 317 (-97)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV today; Starting grid, odds for New Hampshire on Sunday