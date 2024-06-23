Advertisement

What time is the NASCAR race today? Starting lineup, channel, odds for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
Christopher Bell already entered the week atop the NASCAR odds board for Sunday's USA Today 301 before he went out and won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Outside of a few, fleeting moments of Cup Series practice, that's about all there is to go on at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Cup Series qualifying was a wash on Saturday, with Chase Elliott being awarded the pole thanks to NASCAR's metric. Martin Truex Jr., last year's winner of this event, is also expected to be fast.

Whether any of that comes to fruition, time will tell. But here's everything you need to know for today's 301-mile race including the starting grid and how to watch.

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JUNE 22: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Mobil 1 Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 22, 2024 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Where is the NASCAR race today?

The USA Today 301 will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the USA Today 301 is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

What channel is the NASCAR race on today?

The USA Today 301 will air on USA and will stream on NBC Sports.

NASCAR starting lineup for New Hampshire

  1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

  2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

  3. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

  4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

  5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

  6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

  7. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

  8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

  9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

  10. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

  11. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

  12. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

  14. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

  15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

  16. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

  17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

  18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

  19. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

  20. Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet

  21. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

  22. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

  23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

  24. Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford

  25. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

  26. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet

  27. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

  28. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

  29. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

  30. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

  31. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

  32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

  33. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

  34. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

  35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford

  36. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet

NASCAR odds for New Hampshire

  • +375: Christopher Bell

  • +450: Martin Truex Jr.

  • +650: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott

  • +800: Kyle Larson

  • +900: Joey Logano

  • +1200: William Byron

  • +1400: Brad Keselowski

  • +2500: Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick

  • +3000: Josh Berry, Chris Buescher

  • +4000: Bubba Wallace

  • +5000: Kyle Busch

  • +6000: Alex Bowman

  • +7500: Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe

  • +10000: Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar

  • +15000: Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric

  • +20000: Justin Haley

  • +25000: Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland

  • +50000: Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie

  • +100000: Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton

  • +250000: Ty Dillon, Kaz Grala

NASCAR points standings

Driver

Wins

Points

1. Kyle Larson

3

583

2. Denny Hamlin

3

553

3. William Byron

3

537

4. Christopher Bell

2

498

5. Chase Elliott

1

591

6. Tyler Reddick

1

527

7. Ryan Blaney

1

501

8. Brad Keselowski

1

498

9. Daniel Suarez

1

352

10. Austin Cindric

1

327

11. Martin Truex Jr.

0

530

12. Ross Chastain

0

479

13. Ty Gibbs

0

478

14. Alex Bowman

0

474

15. Chris Buescher

0

435

16. Bubba Wallace

0

414

--------------------------------

--

----

17. Joey Logano

0

408 (-6)

18. Kyle Busch

0

383 (-31)

19. Chase Briscoe

0

370 (-44)

20. Todd Gilliland

0

317 (-97)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV today; Starting grid, odds for New Hampshire on Sunday