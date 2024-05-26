What time is the NASCAR race today? What to know for the Coke 600 including lineup, odds, start time
One of the busiest weekends in NASCAR has all come down to auto racing's version of "War and Peace".
Yep, welcome to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, a 400-lap marathon that will bring the Cup Series into the second half of its regular season and looms as one of the sport's crowned-jewel races.
Over the last couple of years in the Gen-7 era, the race has become a fan favorite and Sunday night should be no different with mile-and-a-half racetracks now serving as schedule highlights.
Among the storylines is Kyle Larson, who will attempt the Indy/Charlotte double on Sunday. He's still atop of the NASCAR odds board. Also, the resurgence of Ford, with Brad Keselowski winning at Darlington and Joey Logano dominating last week's All-Star Race. Ryan Blaney, another Ford driver, is the defending winner of the 600.
Ty Gibbs won the pole on Saturday and will lead the field to green with William Byron joining him on the front row.
The Coke 600 is also part of one of the longest and best days of auto racing on the calendar. In addition to the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for F1 on Sunday morning.
Here's everything you need to know about the day's nightcap in North Carolina.
Where is the Coke 600?
The Coca-Cola 600 is held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
What time does NASCAR start today?
Coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 is slated to start at 6.
What channel is the NASCAR race on today?
Fox will broadcast the Coke 600 at Charlotte.
Coca-Cola 600 format
The Coca-Cola 600 is the only race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule with four stages instead of three. The race is 400 laps with a stage break at the end of every 100 circuits.
NASCAR Charlotte odds
+475: Kyle Larson
+575: Denny Hamlin
+800: Tyler Reddick
+900: Ryan Blaney, William Byron
+1000: Martin Truex Jr.
+1100: Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher
+1200: Brad Keselowski
+1400: Christopher Bell
+1500: Ty Gibbs
+1750: Kyle Busch
+2000: Joey Logano, Ross Chastain
+2500: Alex Bowman
+3000: Bubba Wallace
+6000: Noah Gragson
+10000: Josh Berry, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe
+15000: Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell
+20000: Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric
+25000: Carson Hocevar, Justin Haley
+50000: Ryan Preece, Zane Smith, Jimmie Johnson, Shane van Gisbergen, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Harrison Burton
+100000: Daniel Hemric
+250000: JJ Yeley, Kaz Grala
NASCAR starting lineup today
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
Daniel Hemrick, No. 31 Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Jimmie Johnson, No. 83 Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 66 Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 50 Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Cup race today: Start time, lineup, odds, picks, for Charlotte