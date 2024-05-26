What time is the NASCAR race today? What to know for the Coke 600 including lineup, odds, start time

One of the busiest weekends in NASCAR has all come down to auto racing's version of "War and Peace".

Yep, welcome to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, a 400-lap marathon that will bring the Cup Series into the second half of its regular season and looms as one of the sport's crowned-jewel races.

Over the last couple of years in the Gen-7 era, the race has become a fan favorite and Sunday night should be no different with mile-and-a-half racetracks now serving as schedule highlights.

Among the storylines is Kyle Larson, who will attempt the Indy/Charlotte double on Sunday. He's still atop of the NASCAR odds board. Also, the resurgence of Ford, with Brad Keselowski winning at Darlington and Joey Logano dominating last week's All-Star Race. Ryan Blaney, another Ford driver, is the defending winner of the 600.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 25: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Our Coke 600 picks: NASCAR best bets include a free-money top 5 and a long look at team, manufacturer odds at Charlotte

Ty Gibbs won the pole on Saturday and will lead the field to green with William Byron joining him on the front row.

The Coke 600 is also part of one of the longest and best days of auto racing on the calendar. In addition to the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for F1 on Sunday morning.

Here's everything you need to know about the day's nightcap in North Carolina.

Where is the Coke 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 is held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

What time does NASCAR start today?

Coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 is slated to start at 6.

What channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Fox will broadcast the Coke 600 at Charlotte.

Coca-Cola 600 format

The Coca-Cola 600 is the only race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule with four stages instead of three. The race is 400 laps with a stage break at the end of every 100 circuits.

NASCAR Charlotte odds

+475: Kyle Larson

+575: Denny Hamlin

+800: Tyler Reddick

+900: Ryan Blaney, William Byron

+1000: Martin Truex Jr.

+1100: Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher

+1200: Brad Keselowski

+1400: Christopher Bell

+1500: Ty Gibbs

+1750: Kyle Busch

+2000: Joey Logano, Ross Chastain

+2500: Alex Bowman

+3000: Bubba Wallace

+6000: Noah Gragson

+10000: Josh Berry, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe

+15000: Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell

+20000: Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric

+25000: Carson Hocevar, Justin Haley

+50000: Ryan Preece, Zane Smith, Jimmie Johnson, Shane van Gisbergen, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Harrison Burton

+100000: Daniel Hemric

+250000: JJ Yeley, Kaz Grala

NASCAR starting lineup today

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Daniel Hemrick, No. 31 Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Jimmie Johnson, No. 83 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet BJ McLeod, No. 66 Ford Ty Dillon, No. 50 Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Cup race today: Start time, lineup, odds, picks, for Charlotte